Resource tour
This article is intended to provide you with an overview of the resources available to you in the docs to learn how to get the most out of your ClickHouse Cloud deployment. Explore resource organised by the following topics:
- Query optimization techniques and performance tuning
- Monitoring
- Security best practices and compliance features
- Cost optimization and billing
Before diving into more specific topics, we recommend you start with our general ClickHouse best practice guides which cover general best practices to follow when using ClickHouse:
|Page
|Description
|Choosing a Primary Key
|How to select primary keys that maximize query performance and minimize storage overhead.
|Select Data Types
|Choose optimal data types to reduce memory usage, improve compression, and accelerate queries.
|Use Materialized Views
|Leverage materialized views to pre-aggregate data and dramatically speed up analytical queries.
|Minimize and Optimize JOINs
|Best practices for using ClickHouse's
JOIN capabilities efficiently.
|Choosing a Partitioning Key
|Select partitioning strategies that enable efficient data pruning and faster query execution.
|Selecting an Insert Strategy
|Optimize data ingestion throughput and reduce resource consumption with proper insert patterns.
|Data Skipping Indices
|Apply secondary indices strategically to skip irrelevant data blocks and accelerate filtered queries.
|Avoid Mutations
|Design schemas and workflows that eliminate costly
UPDATE/
DELETE operations for better performance.
|Avoid OPTIMIZE FINAL
|Prevent performance bottlenecks by understanding when
OPTIMIZE FINAL hurts more than it helps.
|Use JSON where appropriate
|Balance flexibility and performance when working with semi-structured JSON data in ClickHouse.
Query optimization techniques and performance tuning
|Topic
|Description
|Query optimization guide
|Start here for query optimization fundamentals, covering common scenarios and performance techniques to improve query execution speed.
|Primary indexes advanced guide
|Deep dive into ClickHouse's unique sparse primary indexing system, how it differs from traditional databases, and best practices for optimal indexing strategies.
|Query parallelism
|Learn how ClickHouse parallelizes query execution using processing lanes and
max_threads settings, including how to inspect and optimize parallel execution.
|Partitioning key
|Master partition key selection to dramatically improve query performance by enabling efficient data segment pruning and avoiding common partitioning pitfalls.
|Data skipping indexes
|Apply secondary indexes strategically to skip irrelevant data blocks and accelerate filtered queries on non-primary key columns.
PREWHERE optimization
|Understand how
PREWHERE automatically reduces I/O by filtering data before reading unnecessary columns, plus how to monitor its effectiveness.
|Bulk inserts
|Maximize ingestion throughput and reduce resource overhead by batching data insertions effectively.
|Asynchronous inserts
|Improve insert performance by leveraging server-side batching to reduce client-side complexity and increase throughput for high-frequency insertions.
|Avoid mutations
|Design append-only workflows that eliminate costly
UPDATE and
DELETE operations while maintaining data accuracy and performance.
|Avoid nullable columns
|Reduce storage overhead and improve query performance by using default values instead of nullable columns where possible.
|Avoid
OPTIMIZE FINAL
|Understand when you should and should not use
OPTIMIZE TABLE FINAL
|Analyzer
|Leverage ClickHouse's new query analyzer to identify performance bottlenecks and optimize query execution plans for better efficiency.
|Query profiling
|Use the sampling query profiler to analyze query execution patterns, identify performance hot spots, and optimize resource usage.
|Query cache
|Accelerate frequently executed
SELECT queries by enabling and configuring ClickHouse's built-in query result caching.
|Testing hardware
|Run ClickHouse performance benchmarks on any server without installation to evaluate hardware capabilities. (Not applicable to ClickHouse Cloud)
Monitoring
|Page
|Description
|Advanced dashboard
|Use the built in advanced dashboard to monitor service health and performance
|Prometheus integration
|Use Prometheus to monitor Cloud services
Security
|Page
|Description
|Shared Responsibility Model
|Understand how security responsibilities are divided between ClickHouse Cloud and your organization for different service types.
|Cloud Access Management
|Manage user access with authentication, single sign-on (SSO), role-based permissions, and team invitations.
|Connectivity
|Configure secure network access including IP allow-lists, private networking, S3 data access, and Cloud IP address management.
|Enhanced Encryption
|Learn about default AES 256 encryption and how to enable Transparent Data Encryption (TDE) for additional data protection at rest.
|Audit Logging
|Set up and use audit logging to track and monitor activities in your ClickHouse Cloud environment.
|Privacy and Compliance
|Review security certifications, compliance standards, and learn how to manage your personal information and data rights.
Cost optimization and billing
|Page
|Description
|Data transfer
|Understand how ClickHouse Cloud meters data transferred ingress and egress
|Notifications
|Set up notifications for your ClickHouse Cloud service. For example, when credit usage passes a threshold