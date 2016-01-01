Resource tour

Skip to main content
This article is intended to provide you with an overview of the resources available to you in the docs to learn how to get the most out of your ClickHouse Cloud deployment. Explore resource organised by the following topics:

Before diving into more specific topics, we recommend you start with our general ClickHouse best practice guides which cover general best practices to follow when using ClickHouse:

Choosing a Primary KeyHow to select primary keys that maximize query performance and minimize storage overhead.
Select Data TypesChoose optimal data types to reduce memory usage, improve compression, and accelerate queries.
Use Materialized ViewsLeverage materialized views to pre-aggregate data and dramatically speed up analytical queries.
Minimize and Optimize JOINsBest practices for using ClickHouse's JOIN capabilities efficiently.
Choosing a Partitioning KeySelect partitioning strategies that enable efficient data pruning and faster query execution.
Selecting an Insert StrategyOptimize data ingestion throughput and reduce resource consumption with proper insert patterns.
Data Skipping IndicesApply secondary indices strategically to skip irrelevant data blocks and accelerate filtered queries.
Avoid MutationsDesign schemas and workflows that eliminate costly UPDATE/DELETE operations for better performance.
Avoid OPTIMIZE FINALPrevent performance bottlenecks by understanding when OPTIMIZE FINAL hurts more than it helps.
Use JSON where appropriateBalance flexibility and performance when working with semi-structured JSON data in ClickHouse.

Query optimization techniques and performance tuning

Query optimization guideStart here for query optimization fundamentals, covering common scenarios and performance techniques to improve query execution speed.
Primary indexes advanced guideDeep dive into ClickHouse's unique sparse primary indexing system, how it differs from traditional databases, and best practices for optimal indexing strategies.
Query parallelismLearn how ClickHouse parallelizes query execution using processing lanes and max_threads settings, including how to inspect and optimize parallel execution.
Partitioning keyMaster partition key selection to dramatically improve query performance by enabling efficient data segment pruning and avoiding common partitioning pitfalls.
Data skipping indexesApply secondary indexes strategically to skip irrelevant data blocks and accelerate filtered queries on non-primary key columns.
PREWHERE optimizationUnderstand how PREWHERE automatically reduces I/O by filtering data before reading unnecessary columns, plus how to monitor its effectiveness.
Bulk insertsMaximize ingestion throughput and reduce resource overhead by batching data insertions effectively.
Asynchronous insertsImprove insert performance by leveraging server-side batching to reduce client-side complexity and increase throughput for high-frequency insertions.
Avoid mutationsDesign append-only workflows that eliminate costly UPDATE and DELETE operations while maintaining data accuracy and performance.
Avoid nullable columnsReduce storage overhead and improve query performance by using default values instead of nullable columns where possible.
Avoid OPTIMIZE FINALUnderstand when you should and should not use OPTIMIZE TABLE FINAL
AnalyzerLeverage ClickHouse's new query analyzer to identify performance bottlenecks and optimize query execution plans for better efficiency.
Query profilingUse the sampling query profiler to analyze query execution patterns, identify performance hot spots, and optimize resource usage.
Query cacheAccelerate frequently executed SELECT queries by enabling and configuring ClickHouse's built-in query result caching.
Testing hardwareRun ClickHouse performance benchmarks on any server without installation to evaluate hardware capabilities. (Not applicable to ClickHouse Cloud)

Monitoring

Advanced dashboardUse the built in advanced dashboard to monitor service health and performance
Prometheus integrationUse Prometheus to monitor Cloud services

Security

Shared Responsibility ModelUnderstand how security responsibilities are divided between ClickHouse Cloud and your organization for different service types.
Cloud Access ManagementManage user access with authentication, single sign-on (SSO), role-based permissions, and team invitations.
ConnectivityConfigure secure network access including IP allow-lists, private networking, S3 data access, and Cloud IP address management.
Enhanced EncryptionLearn about default AES 256 encryption and how to enable Transparent Data Encryption (TDE) for additional data protection at rest.
Audit LoggingSet up and use audit logging to track and monitor activities in your ClickHouse Cloud environment.
Privacy and ComplianceReview security certifications, compliance standards, and learn how to manage your personal information and data rights.

Cost optimization and billing

Data transferUnderstand how ClickHouse Cloud meters data transferred ingress and egress
NotificationsSet up notifications for your ClickHouse Cloud service. For example, when credit usage passes a threshold