Get Started

Overview Overview of the benefits of using ClickHouse Cloud and what version of ClickHouse is used for it.

Cloud Quick Start Quick start guide to get up and running with Cloud.

SQL Console Learn about the interactive SQL console available in Cloud

Query Insights Learn about how Cloud's Query Insights feature makes ClickHouse's built-in query log easier to use through various visualizations and tables.

Query Endpoints Learn about the Query API Endpoints feature which allows you to create an API endpoint directly from any saved SQL query in the ClickHouse Cloud console.

Dashboards Learn about how SQL Console’s dashboards feature allows you to collect and share visualizations from saved queries.