Query API endpoints

Building interactive data-driven applications requires not only a fast database, well-structured data, and optimized queries. Your front-end and microservices also need an easy way to consume the data returned by those queries, preferably via well-structured APIs.

The Query API Endpoints feature allows you to create an API endpoint directly from any saved SQL query in the ClickHouse Cloud console. You'll be able to access API endpoints via HTTP to execute your saved queries without needing to connect to your ClickHouse Cloud service via a native driver.