Backups billing discrepancy FAQs
Why is the backup storage bill going up?
ClickHouse Cloud retains up to 8 backup versions of your data - a combination of full and incremental backups - for reliable recovery. Invoices previously reflected only a fraction of this data. We are correcting this so charges match actual retained storage from July 1, 2026 onward.
The price per GB of backup storage has not changed. This correction changes the number of backup versions that appear on your invoice to match what is actually retained for your service.
Is this a price increase?
No. The per-GB price is unchanged. We are correcting the number of backup versions included on invoices.
Will I be charged for past undercharges?
No. We will not backdate or recover any charges for prior billing periods. The correction applies only to billing from July 1, 2026 onward.
Where can I see all the backup versions being retained?
All retained backup versions will be visible in the ClickHouse Cloud console starting April 23rd. You will also be able to see whether a specific version is currently being billed, or retained, but not yet billed. The updated pricing calculator also reflects these costs.
Who can I contact with questions?
Please reach out to ClickHouse Support. Your account team is also available to discuss your specific situation.
Does this affect the reliability or availability of my backups?
No. Your backup coverage, retention, and recovery capabilities are unchanged. We are only correcting how we bill for backups, not how they are stored or managed.
Where can I find more details?
A notification email will go out on April 23 with full details. You can utilize the pricing calculator to get a better estimate of true backup costs.
When will the billing changes go live?
Billing changes take effect July 1, 2026, 60 days after the initial notification.