Backups billing discrepancy FAQs

ClickHouse Cloud retains up to 8 backup versions of your data - a combination of full and incremental backups - for reliable recovery. Invoices previously reflected only a fraction of this data. We are correcting this so charges match actual retained storage from July 1, 2026 onward.

Note The price per GB of backup storage has not changed. This correction changes the number of backup versions that appear on your invoice to match what is actually retained for your service.

No. The per-GB price is unchanged. We are correcting the number of backup versions included on invoices.

No. We will not backdate or recover any charges for prior billing periods. The correction applies only to billing from July 1, 2026 onward.

All retained backup versions will be visible in the ClickHouse Cloud console starting April 23rd. You will also be able to see whether a specific version is currently being billed, or retained, but not yet billed. The updated pricing calculator also reflects these costs.

Please reach out to ClickHouse Support. Your account team is also available to discuss your specific situation.

No. Your backup coverage, retention, and recovery capabilities are unchanged. We are only correcting how we bill for backups, not how they are stored or managed.

A notification email will go out on April 23 with full details. You can utilize the pricing calculator to get a better estimate of true backup costs.

Billing changes take effect July 1, 2026, 60 days after the initial notification.