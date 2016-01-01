Vertical autoscaling

Scale plan feature Automatic vertical scaling is available in the Scale and Enterprise plans. To upgrade, visit the plans page in the cloud console.

Scale and Enterprise tier services support autoscaling based on CPU and memory usage. Service usage is constantly monitored over a lookback window to make scaling decisions. If the usage rises above or falls below certain thresholds, the service is scaled appropriately to match the demand.

The scaling of ClickHouse Cloud Scale or Enterprise services can be adjusted by organization members with the Admin role. To configure vertical autoscaling, go to the Settings tab for your service and adjust the minimum and maximum memory, along with CPU settings as shown below.

Note Single replica services can't be scaled for all tiers.

Set the Maximum memory for your replicas at a higher value than the Minimum memory. The service will then scale as needed within those bounds. These settings are also available during the initial service creation flow. Each replica in your service will be allocated the same memory and CPU resources.

You can also choose to set these values the same, essentially "pinning" the service to a specific configuration. Doing so will immediately force scaling to the desired size you picked.

It's important to note that this will disable any auto scaling on the cluster, and your service won't be protected against increases in CPU or memory usage beyond these settings.