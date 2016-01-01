Sharing and access control

Beta feature. Learn more. Beta feature.

ClickHouse Agents uses a layered permission model: roles control which features users can use at all, resource-level access lists control who can use a specific agent or other resource, and admin permissions control who manages everything.

A role is a bundle of feature permissions assigned to one or more users. The defaults:

User — can run agents and chat. Whether they can build agents, create skills, share resources, etc. depends on the per-feature toggles in their role.

— can run agents and chat. Whether they can build agents, create skills, share resources, etc. depends on the per-feature toggles in their role. Admin — everything in User, plus org-level controls: managing users, configuring the marketplace, granting permissions.

Admins can create custom roles with their own toggles for finer-grained control.

Agents, prompts, and skills each have an access list. Three access levels per principal:

Viewer — can use the resource but can't modify it.

— can use the resource but can't modify it. Editor — can change the resource's configuration (instructions, attached tools, model, etc.).

— can change the resource's configuration (instructions, attached tools, model, etc.). Owner — Editor plus the ability to delete the resource or change its sharing.

When you create a resource, you're its owner by default. Anything you don't explicitly share is private to you.

You can grant access to:

Individual users — one user at a time.

— one user at a time. Groups — teams or org units. If a user joins or leaves the group later, their access updates automatically.

— teams or org units. If a user joins or leaves the group later, their access updates automatically. Organization-wide — everyone in the org sees the resource. Subject to the role-level toggle that allows this.

The org-wide visibility is what makes a resource discoverable in the marketplace.

In the Agent Builder, open the Sharing section and click Add access. Pick the principal (a user, a group, or organization-wide), choose the access level, and save. The recipient sees the agent in their available-agents list the next time they refresh.

Revoke access from the same panel by removing the row. The recipient loses access immediately; their in-flight conversations finish but new ones won't open.

You can mark one agent as your default. New conversations open against that agent unless you pick something else. Admins can also set an org-wide default for users who haven't picked their own.

Admin-only operations include:

Creating and editing roles.

Configuring marketplace categories and curating featured agents.

Enabling or disabling features at the org level (memory, web search, code interpreter, marketplace, etc.).

Granting admin permissions to other users.

In ClickHouse Cloud, the admin panel is available to org admins. If you can't see it, contact your org admin or ClickHouse Cloud support to request access.