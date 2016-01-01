Quickstart
Beta feature. Learn more.
Build a custom agent in the Cloud console and run a natural-language query against your service.
Prerequisites
- A ClickHouse Cloud service you can query.
- The Create agent option in the Agent Builder. If it's missing, ask an org admin to grant agent creation via Admin Settings as detailed in sharing and access.
Create the agent
Open Agents from the Cloud console and click Create agent in the Agent Builder side panel. Fill in the core fields:
- Name — a short identifier.
- Description — one line so teammates know what the agent is for.
- Instructions — the system prompt. Describe the agent's role, the questions it should answer, and any business rules it must follow.
- Model — pick a model from the dropdown. Tune temperature and other generation settings in model parameters.
Attach tools
Decide which capabilities the agent needs. From the Builder, you can add:
- Code interpreter — sandboxed code execution for computation and data transformation.
- Web search — public-web lookups.
- Image generation and vision — visual outputs and inputs.
- MCP servers — third-party tools over Model Context Protocol.
- Skills and Subagents — reusable instruction packs and task delegation.
You can change attached tools any time.
Run a query
Save the agent, open a new conversation, and select your agent from the agent picker. Type a question — for example, "What are my top 10 tables by row count this week?" — and the agent plans, calls tools as needed, and returns an answer.
Next steps
- Share the agent with teammates.
- Publish to the marketplace once the agent is stable.