Quickstart

Beta feature. Learn more. Beta feature.

Build a custom agent in the Cloud console and run a natural-language query against your service.

A ClickHouse Cloud service you can query.

The Create agent option in the Agent Builder. If it's missing, ask an org admin to grant agent creation via Admin Settings as detailed in sharing and access.

Open Agents from the Cloud console and click Create agent in the Agent Builder side panel. Fill in the core fields:

Name — a short identifier.

— a short identifier. Description — one line so teammates know what the agent is for.

— one line so teammates know what the agent is for. Instructions — the system prompt. Describe the agent's role, the questions it should answer, and any business rules it must follow.

— the system prompt. Describe the agent's role, the questions it should answer, and any business rules it must follow. Model — pick a model from the dropdown. Tune temperature and other generation settings in model parameters.

Decide which capabilities the agent needs. From the Builder, you can add:

You can change attached tools any time.

Save the agent, open a new conversation, and select your agent from the agent picker. Type a question — for example, "What are my top 10 tables by row count this week?" — and the agent plans, calls tools as needed, and returns an answer.