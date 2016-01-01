Memory

Beta feature. Learn more. Beta feature.

Memory carries user-specific context across conversations. Rather than indexing entire chat histories, it stores compact structured entries — preferences, recurring facts, project details — that the agent can pull in when relevant.

A small memory agent runs alongside the main conversation. It reads recent messages, decides what's worth remembering, and writes entries to a per-user store. On the next conversation, those entries are available as context the main agent can reference without you having to repeat yourself.

You see this as continuity: tell an agent once that you prefer SQL output in lowercase and that your fiscal year ends in March, and future conversations behave accordingly.

Open the memory panel from your account menu to:

View entries the agent has stored about you.

entries the agent has stored about you. Edit any entry to correct or refine it.

any entry to correct or refine it. Delete entries you don't want carried forward.

Memory is private to your user. Other people's agents never see your entries, and your agents never see theirs.

Each conversation has a memory toggle in the chat header. Turn it off for sensitive topics you don't want stored, or for one-off conversations where personalization isn't helpful.

When memory is off, the agent neither reads from nor writes to your memory store for that conversation.

Recurring conventions: preferred date formats, business definitions, naming patterns.

Project context: which service or database you usually query, which dashboards you care about.

Communication style: terse versus chatty, code-heavy versus prose-heavy responses.

Memory isn't a database. It's not a place to dump large reference material — use a skill or bake the material into the agent's instructions for that. It's also not retrieval over past chats; the conversation history itself plays that role.