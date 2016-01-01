Agent marketplace

Beta feature. Learn more. Beta feature.

The Agent Marketplace is where you browse, search, and run agents that other people in your organization have shared with you. It also includes agents your admin has published organization-wide.

Agents are grouped into categories — for example, Analytics, Operations, Engineering. Switch between categories with the tabs at the top of the marketplace. Each agent card shows the name, description, avatar, and a quick action to start a conversation.

Use the search bar to find an agent by name, description, or keyword across all categories.

Click any agent card to see its full details: instructions, the model it uses, the tools it has attached, and who shared it. From the detail view you can:

Start a conversation — open a new chat with the agent.

— open a new chat with the agent. Save a copy — if you have edit permission, clone the agent into your own list to modify it.

To make an agent discoverable in the marketplace, share it with the right scope from the sharing and access panel. The visibility levels:

Private — only you can see it. Not in the marketplace.

— only you can see it. Not in the marketplace. Shared with users or groups — visible to those principals. Shows up in their marketplace.

— visible to those principals. Shows up in their marketplace. Organization-wide — visible to everyone in the org. Subject to your admin's marketplace permissions.

Categorize your agent and write a clear description before publishing — those fields drive both search and the categorized browse experience.

Org admins can:

Curate the set of categories shown in the marketplace.

Promote individual agents to the organization-wide view.

Allow or restrict marketplace access per role.

See sharing and access for the permission model.