Vision

Beta feature. Learn more. Beta feature.

Vision lets users upload images for an agent to analyze. The agent passes the image to a vision-capable model, which describes, summarizes, or answers questions about what's in it.

Toggle the vision capability in the Agent Builder. Vision only works with models that support image inputs; if the selected model can't, the upload control is disabled. Switch to a vision-capable model in model parameters to re-enable it.

Users attach an image to a message — a screenshot, a photo, a chart, a diagram. They can ask any question that requires reading the image: "What's wrong with this query plan?", "Transcribe the text in this screenshot," or "Compare this dashboard to last week's."

The agent treats the image as part of the message context, so follow-up questions in the same turn can reference what it saw without re-uploading.

Vision pairs well with the code interpreter for image-driven analysis — for example, the agent reads numbers off a screenshot and then runs Python to compute totals — and with web search when an image references something the model needs to look up.