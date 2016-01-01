Image generation

Beta feature. Learn more. Beta feature.

Image generation lets an agent produce new images from a text prompt or edit images the user has uploaded. The agent picks between generation and editing based on what was asked and the available context.

Toggle the image-generation tool in the Agent Builder's capabilities section. Some agents have access to multiple image providers (for example DALL-E and Flux); the agent picks the appropriate one or you can restrict it in instructions.

When the user asks for an image, the agent calls the generation tool with a prompt and returns the resulting image inline. The agent retains a reference to the image in its context so it can describe or reuse it within the same conversation.

If the user uploads an image and asks for a modification — change a color, add an object, extend a composition — the agent invokes the editing variant of the tool. The output replaces the relevant region or extends the source as requested.