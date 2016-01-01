Agent Builder

Beta feature. Learn more. Beta feature.

The Agent Builder is where you create and configure agents. It opens as a side panel in the Cloud console.

The panel has three sections:

Identity at the top — name, description, avatar, and the instructions field (the system prompt).

at the top — name, description, avatar, and the instructions field (the system prompt). Model configuration in the middle — provider, model, and generation parameters.

in the middle — provider, model, and generation parameters. Capabilities at the bottom — the tools, MCP servers, skills, and subagents you attach.

Save from the footer button. Edits take effect on the next conversation; in-flight runs aren't interrupted.

The instructions field is the agent's system prompt. Describe the role, the kinds of questions it should answer, and any rules it must follow. Be specific about schema conventions, calculated metrics, and terminology if the agent will query your ClickHouse service — the model can't infer your business definitions on its own.

Model parameters — Pick a model and tune generation parameters. Save a configuration as a named preset to reuse it.