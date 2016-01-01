AI/ML in ClickHouse Cloud

Traditional analytics workflows often involve multiple handoffs between data engineers writing queries, analysts building dashboards, and business users interpreting results. Each step introduces latency measured in hours or days. ClickHouse Cloud offers the following agentic capabilities to collapse that timeline to seconds or minutes, making it possible for a product manager to ask "What's driving the spike in churn last week?" and immediately receive not just the answer, but the underlying query, a visualization, and potential next questions to explore.