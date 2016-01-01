Accessing GCS data securely
This guide demonstrates how to securely authenticate with Google Cloud Storage (GCS) and access your data from ClickHouse Cloud.
Introduction
ClickHouse Cloud connects to GCS using HMAC (Hash-based Message Authentication Code) keys associated with a Google Cloud service account. This approach provides secure access to your GCS buckets without embedding credentials directly in your queries.
How it works:
- You create a Google Cloud service account with appropriate GCS permissions
- You generate HMAC keys for that service account
- You provide these HMAC credentials to ClickHouse Cloud
- ClickHouse Cloud uses these credentials to access your GCS buckets
This approach allows you to manage all access to GCS buckets through IAM policies on the service account, making it easier to grant or revoke access without modifying individual bucket policies.
Prerequisites
For following this guide you will need:
- An active ClickHouse Cloud service
- A Google Cloud project with Cloud Storage enabled
- Permissions to create service accounts and generate HMAC keys in your GCP project
Setup
Create a Google Cloud service account
- In the Google Cloud Console, navigate to IAM & Admin → Service Accounts
- Click
Service accountsfrom the left-hand menu, then click
Create service account:
Enter a name and description for your service account, for example:
Click
Create and continue
Grant the service account the
Storage Object User role:
This role provides read and write access to GCS objects
For read-only access, use
Storage Object Viewer instead
For more granular control, you can create a custom role
Click
Continue, then
Done
Make note of the service account email address:
Grant bucket access to the service account
You can grant access at either the project level or individual bucket level.
Option 1: Grant access to specific buckets (recommended)
- Navigate to
Cloud Storage→
Buckets
- Click on the bucket you want to grant access to
- Go to the
Permissionstab
- Under "Permissions" click
Grant accessfor the principal created in the previous steps
- In the "New principals" field, enter your service account email
- Select the appropriate role:
- Storage Object User for read/write access
- Storage Object Viewer for read-only access
- Click
Save
- Repeat for any additional buckets
Option 2: Grant project-level access
- Navigate to
IAM & Admin→
IAM
- Click
Grant access
- Enter your service account email in the
New principalsfield
- Select Storage Object User (or Storage Object Viewer for read-only)
- Click SAVE
Grant access only to the specific buckets that ClickHouse needs to access, rather than project-wide permissions.
Generate HMAC keys for the service account
Navigate to
Cloud Storage →
Settings →
Interoperability:
If you don't see an "Access keys" section, click
Enable interoperability access
Under "Access keys for service accounts", click
Create a key for a service account:
Select the service account you created earlier (e.g [email protected])
Click
Create key:
The HMAC key will be displayed. Save both the Access Key and Secret immediately - you won't be able to view the secret again.
Example keys are shown below:
Store these credentials securely. The secret cannot be retrieved again after this screen is closed. You will need to generate new keys if you lose the secret.
Use HMAC keys with ClickHouse Cloud
Now you can use the HMAC credentials to access GCS from ClickHouse Cloud. For this, use the GCS table function:
Use wildcards for multiple files:
HMAC authentication in ClickPipes for GCS
ClickPipes uses HMAC (Hash-based Message Authentication Code) keys to authenticate with Google Cloud Storage.
When setting up a GCS ClickPipe:
- Select
Credentialsunder
Authentication methodduring ClickPipe setup
- Provide HMAC credentials obtained in the previous steps
Service account authentication is not currently supported - you must use HMAC keys
The GCS bucket URL must use the format:
https://storage.googleapis.com/<bucket>/<path> (not
gs://)
The HMAC keys must be associated with a service account that has the
roles/storage.objectViewer role, which includes:
storage.objects.list: to list objects in the bucket
storage.objects.get: to fetch/read objects
Best practices
Use separate service accounts for different environments
Create separate service accounts for development, staging, and production environments. For example:
This allows you to easily revoke access for a specific environment without affecting others.
Apply least-privilege access
Grant only the minimum required permissions:
- Use Storage Object Viewer for read-only access
- Grant access to specific buckets rather than project-wide
- Consider using bucket-level conditions to restrict access to specific paths
Rotate HMAC keys regularly
Implement a key rotation schedule:
- Generate new HMAC keys
- Update ClickHouse configurations with new keys
- Verify functionality with new keys
- Delete old HMAC keys
Google Cloud doesn't enforce HMAC key expiration, so you must implement your own rotation policy.
Monitor access with Cloud Audit Logs
Enable and monitor Cloud Audit Logs for Cloud Storage:
- Navigate to IAM & Admin → Audit Logs
- Find Cloud Storage in the list
- Enable
Admin Read,
Data Read, and
Data Write logs
- Use these logs to monitor access patterns and detect anomalies