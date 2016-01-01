Connecting ClickHouse Cloud to Azure Blob Storage

This guide covers how to securely connect ClickHouse Cloud to Azure Blob Storage for data ingestion, external tables, and other integration scenarios.

ClickHouse Cloud can connect to Azure Blob Storage using several authentication methods. This guide will help you choose the right approach and configure your connection securely.

Supported use cases:

Important Network Limitation When your ClickHouse Cloud service and Azure Blob Storage container are deployed in the same Azure region, IP address whitelisting does not work. This happens because Azure routes same-region traffic through its internal network (VNet + Service Endpoints), bypassing public internet and NAT gateways. As a result, your Azure Storage Account firewall rules based on public IP addresses will not be applied. IP whitelisting works when: Your ClickHouse Cloud service is in a different Azure region than storage account

Your ClickHouse Cloud service is on AWS/GCP connecting to Azure storage IP whitelisting fails when: Your ClickHouse Cloud service and storage are in the same Azure region. Use Shared Access Signatures (SAS) via connection string instead of IP whitelisting or deploy ABS and ClickHouse in different regions.

Cross-Region Only This section applies only when your ClickHouse Cloud service and Azure Blob Storage container are in different Azure regions, or when ClickHouse Cloud is on AWS/GCP. For same-region deployments, use SAS tokens instead.

Find your ClickHouse Cloud egress IPs To configure IP-based firewall rules, you need to allowlist the egress IP addresses for your ClickHouse Cloud region. Run the following command to retrieve a list of egress and ingress ips per region. Replace eastus below with your region to filter out other regions: # For Azure regions curl https://api.clickhouse.cloud/static-ips.json | jq '.azure[] | select(.region == "westus")' You will see something similar to: { "egress_ips": [ "20.14.94.21", "20.150.217.205", "20.38.32.164" ], "ingress_ips": [ "4.227.34.126" ], "region": "westus3" } Tip See Azure regions for a list of supported Cloud regions, and the "Programmatic name" column of Azure regions list for which name to use. See "Cloud IP addresses" for more details. Configure Azure storage firewall Navigate to your Storage Account in Azure Portal Go to Networking → Firewalls and virtual networks Select Enabled from selected virtual networks and IP addresses Add each ClickHouse Cloud egress IP address obtained in the previous step to the Address range field Note Do not add ClickHouse Cloud private IPs (10.x.x.x addresses) Click Save See Configure Azure Storage firewalls docs for more details.

When using ClickPipes with Azure Blob Storage, you need to configure authentication in the ClickPipes UI. See "Creating your first Azure ClickPipe" for more details.

Note ClickPipes uses separate static IP addresses for outbound connections. These IPs must be allowlisted if you're using IP-based firewall rules. See "List of Static IPs"