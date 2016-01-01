Payment Thresholds

When your amount due in a billing period for ClickHouse Cloud reaches $10,000 USD or the equivalent value, your payment method will be automatically charged. A failed charge will result in the suspension or termination of your services after a grace period.

Note This payment threshold does not apply to customers who have a committed spend contract or other negotiated contractual agreement with ClickHouse.

If your organization reaches 90% of the payment threshold and is on-track to exceed the payment threshold mid-period, the billing email associated with the organization will receive an email notification. You will also receive an email notification as well as an invoice when you exceed the payment threshold.

These payment thresholds can be adjusted. If you have any questions, please contact [email protected] for more details.