Migrate billing from pay-as-you-go (PAYG) to a committed spend contract in a cloud marketplace

If your ClickHouse organization is currently billed through an active cloud marketplace pay-as-you-go (PAYG) subscription (or order) and you wish to migrate to billing via a committed spend contract through the same cloud marketplace, please accept your new offer and then follow the steps below based on your cloud service provider.

Please note that canceling your marketplace PAYG subscription does not delete your ClickHouse Cloud account - only the billing relationship via the marketplace. Once canceled, our system will stop billing for ClickHouse Cloud services through the marketplace. (Note: this process is not immediate and may take a few minutes to complete).

After your marketplace subscription is canceled, if your ClickHouse organization has a credit card on file, we will charge that card at the end of your billing cycle - unless a new marketplace subscription is attached beforehand.

If no credit card is configured after cancellation, you will have 14 days to add either a valid credit card or a new cloud marketplace subscription to your organization. If no payment method is configured within that period, your services will be suspended and your organization will be considered out of billing compliance.

Any usage accrued after the subscription is canceled will be billed to the next configured valid payment method - either a prepaid credit, a marketplace subscription, or credit card in that order.

For any questions or support with issues configuring your organization to a new marketplace subscription please reach out to ClickHouse support for help.

If you want to use the same AWS Account ID for migrating your PAYG subscription to a committed spend contract then our recommended method is to contact sales to make this amendment. Doing so means no additional steps are needed and no disruption to your ClickHouse organization or services will occur.

If you want to use a different AWS Account ID for migrating your ClickHouse organization from a PAYG subscription to a committed spend contract then follow these steps:

Go to the AWS Marketplace Click on the "Manage Subscriptions" button Navigate to "Your Subscriptions": Click on "Manage Subscriptions" Find ClickHouse Cloud in the list: Look and click on ClickHouse Cloud under "Your Subscriptions" Cancel the Subscription: Under "Agreement" click on the "Actions" dropdown or button next to the ClickHouse Cloud listing

Select "Cancel subscription"

Note: For help cancelling your subscription (e.g. if the cancel subscription button is not available) please contact AWS support.

Next follow these steps to configure your ClickHouse organization to the new AWS committed spend contract you accepted.

Go to your Google Cloud Marketplace Console: Make sure you are logged in to the correct GCP account and have selected the appropriate project Locate your ClickHouse order: In the left menu, click "Your Orders"

Find the correct ClickHouse order in the list of active orders Cancel the order: Find the three dots menu to the right of your order and follow the instructions to cancel the ClickHouse order

Note: For help cancelling this order please contact GCP support.

Next follow these steps to configure your ClickHouse organization to your new GCP committed spend contract.

Go to the Microsoft Azure Portal Navigate to "Subscriptions" Locate the active ClickHouse subscription you want to cancel Cancel the Subscription: Click on the ClickHouse Cloud subscription to open the subscription details

Select the "Cancel subscription" button

Note: For help cancelling this order please open a support ticket in your Azure Portal.

Next follow these steps to configure your ClickHouse organization to your new Azure committed spend contract.