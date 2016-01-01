GCP Marketplace PAYG

Get started with ClickHouse Cloud on the GCP Marketplace via a PAYG (Pay-as-you-go) Public Offer.

A GCP project that is enabled with purchasing rights by your billing administrator.

To subscribe to ClickHouse Cloud on the GCP Marketplace, you must be logged in with an account that has purchasing rights and choose the appropriate project.

Go to the GCP Marketplace and search for ClickHouse Cloud. Make sure you have the correct project chosen.

Click on the listing and then on Subscribe.

On the next screen, configure the subscription:

The plan will default to "ClickHouse Cloud"

Subscription time frame is "Monthly"

Choose the appropriate billing account

Accept the terms and click Subscribe

Once you click Subscribe, you will see a modal Sign up with ClickHouse.

Note that at this point, the setup is not complete yet. You will need to redirect to ClickHouse Cloud by clicking on Set up your account and signing up on ClickHouse Cloud. Once you redirect to ClickHouse Cloud, you can either login with an existing account, or register with a new account. This step is very important so we can bind your ClickHouse Cloud organization to the GCP Marketplace billing.

If you are a new ClickHouse Cloud user, click Register at the bottom of the page. You will be prompted to create a new user and verify the email. After verifying your email, you can leave the ClickHouse Cloud login page and login using the new username at the https://console.clickhouse.cloud.

Note that if you are a new user, you will also need to provide some basic information about your business. See the screenshots below.

If you are an existing ClickHouse Cloud user, simply log in using your credentials.

After successfully logging in, a new ClickHouse Cloud organization will be created. This organization will be connected to your GCP billing account and all usage will be billed via your GCP account. Once you login, you can confirm that your billing is in fact tied to the GCP Marketplace and start setting up your ClickHouse Cloud resources.

You should receive an email confirming the sign up:

If you run into any issues, please do not hesitate to contact our support team.