AWS Marketplace Committed Contract

Get started with ClickHouse Cloud on the AWS Marketplace via a committed contract. A committed contract, also known as a a Private Offer, allows customers to commit to spending a certain amount on ClickHouse Cloud over a period of time.

A Private Offer from ClickHouse based on specific contract terms.

You should have received an email with a link to review and accept your private offer.

Click on the Review Offer link in the email. This should take you to your AWS Marketplace page with the private offer details. While accepting the private offer, choose a value of 1 for the number of units in the Contract Options picklist. Complete the steps to subscribe on the AWS portal and click on Set up your account. It is critical to redirect to ClickHouse Cloud at this point and either register for a new account, or sign in with an existing account. Without completing this step, we will not be able to link your AWS Marketplace subscription to ClickHouse Cloud. Once you redirect to ClickHouse Cloud, you can either login with an existing account, or register with a new account. This step is very important so we can bind your ClickHouse Cloud organization to the AWS Marketplace billing.

If you are a new ClickHouse Cloud user, click Register at the bottom of the page. You will be prompted to create a new user and verify the email. After verifying your email, you can leave the ClickHouse Cloud login page and login using the new username at the https://console.clickhouse.cloud.

Note that if you are a new user, you will also need to provide some basic information about your business. See the screenshots below.

If you are an existing ClickHouse Cloud user, simply log in using your credentials.

After successfully logging in, a new ClickHouse Cloud organization will be created. This organization will be connected to your AWS billing account and all usage will be billed via your AWS account. Once you login, you can confirm that your billing is in fact tied to the AWS Marketplace and start setting up your ClickHouse Cloud resources.

You should receive an email confirming the sign up:

If you run into any issues, please do not hesitate to contact our support team.