Avoid Optimize Final

Using the OPTIMIZE TABLE ... FINAL query initiates an unscheduled merge of data parts for a specific table into one single data part. During this process, ClickHouse performs the following steps:

Data parts are read.

The parts get uncompressed.

The parts get merged.

They are compressed into a single part.

The part is then written back into the object store.

The operations described above are resource intensive, consuming significant CPU and disk I/O. It is important to note that using this optimization will force a rewrite of a part, even if merging to a single part has already occurred.

Additionally, use of the OPTIMIZE TABLE ... FINAL query may disregard setting max_bytes_to_merge_at_max_space_in_pool which controls the maximum size of parts that ClickHouse will typically merge by itself in the background.