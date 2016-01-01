Skip to main content
Skip to main content
Edit this page

Best Practices in ClickHouse

This section provides six best practices you will want to follow to get the most out of ClickHouse Cloud.

PageDescription
Use Bulk InsertsLearn why you should ingest data in bulk in ClickHouse
Asynchronous InsertsLearn how to asynchronously insert data if bulk inserts are not an option.
Avoid MutationsLearn why you should avoid mutations which trigger rewrites.
Avoid Nullable ColumnsLearn why you should ideally avoid Nullable columns
Avoid Optimize FinalLearn why you should avoid OPTIMIZE TABLE ... FINAL
Choose a Low Cardinality Partitioning KeyLearn how to choose a low cardinality partitioning key.
Usage LimitsExplore the limits of ClickHouse.