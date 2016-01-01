Best Practices in ClickHouse
This section provides six best practices you will want to follow to get the most out of ClickHouse Cloud.
|Page
|Description
|Use Bulk Inserts
|Learn why you should ingest data in bulk in ClickHouse
|Asynchronous Inserts
|Learn how to asynchronously insert data if bulk inserts are not an option.
|Avoid Mutations
|Learn why you should avoid mutations which trigger rewrites.
|Avoid Nullable Columns
|Learn why you should ideally avoid Nullable columns
|Avoid Optimize Final
|Learn why you should avoid
OPTIMIZE TABLE ... FINAL
|Choose a Low Cardinality Partitioning Key
|Learn how to choose a low cardinality partitioning key.
|Usage Limits
|Explore the limits of ClickHouse.