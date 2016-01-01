ClickHouse Operator

The ClickHouse Operator is a Kubernetes operator that automates the deployment, configuration, and management of ClickHouse clusters and ClickHouse Keeper clusters on Kubernetes. It provides declarative cluster management through custom resources, enabling users to easily create highly-available ClickHouse deployments.

The Operator handles the full lifecycle of ClickHouse clusters including scaling, upgrades, and configuration management.

ClickHouse Cluster Management : Create and manage ClickHouse clusters

: Create and manage ClickHouse clusters ClickHouse Keeper Integration : Built-in support for ClickHouse Keeper clusters for distributed coordination

: Built-in support for ClickHouse Keeper clusters for distributed coordination Storage Provisioning : Customizable persistent volume claims with storage class selection

: Customizable persistent volume claims with storage class selection High Availability : Fault tolerant installations for ClickHouse and Keeper clusters

: Fault tolerant installations for ClickHouse and Keeper clusters Security : Built-in security features TLS/SSL support for secure cluster communication

: Built-in security features TLS/SSL support for secure cluster communication Monitoring: Prometheus metrics integration for observability

Choose your preferred installation method:

Introduction - General overview of ClickHouse Operator concepts

- General overview of ClickHouse Operator concepts Configuration Guide - Configure ClickHouse and Keeper clusters