Skip to main content
Skip to main content
Edit this page

Install the ClickHouse Operator with Operator Lifecycle Manager (OLM)

This guide covers installing the ClickHouse Operator using Operator Lifecycle Manager (OLM).

Prerequisites

  • Kubernetes cluster version 1.33.0 or later
  • kubectl configured to access your cluster
  • Cluster admin permissions
  • Installed OLM (Operator Lifecycle Manager)

Install OLM

If OLM is not already installed in your cluster, install it:

# Check if OLM is installed
kubectl get ns olm

# If not installed, install OLM
curl -sL https://github.com/operator-framework/operator-lifecycle-manager/releases/download/v0.28.0/install.sh | bash -s v0.28.0

Install the Operator

Install from GitHub Catalog

# Create the operator namespace
kubectl create namespace clickhouse-operator-system

# Create a CatalogSource
kubectl apply -f - <<EOF
apiVersion: operators.coreos.com/v1alpha1
kind: CatalogSource
metadata:
  name: clickhouse-operator-catalog
  namespace: clickhouse-operator-system
spec:
  sourceType: grpc
  image: ghcr.io/clickhouse/clickhouse-operator-catalog:latest
  displayName: ClickHouse Operator
  publisher: ClickHouse
  updateStrategy:
    registryPoll:
      interval: 30m
EOF

# Create the OperatorGroup
kubectl apply -f - <<EOF
apiVersion: operators.coreos.com/v1
kind: OperatorGroup
metadata:
  name: clickhouse-operator-group
  namespace: clickhouse-operator-system
EOF

# Create the Subscription
kubectl apply -f - <<EOF
apiVersion: operators.coreos.com/v1alpha1
kind: Subscription
metadata:
  name: clickhouse-operator
  namespace: clickhouse-operator-system
spec:
  channel: stable
  name: clickhouse-operator
  source: clickhouse-operator-catalog
  sourceNamespace: clickhouse-operator-system
  installPlanApproval: Automatic
EOF

Uninstall

# Delete the subscription
kubectl delete subscription clickhouse-operator -n clickhouse-operator-system
# Find all associated resources
kubectl get operator clickhouse-operator.clickhouse-operator-system -o=jsonpath="{.status.components.refs}" | jq 'map({kind, name})'
# Delete associated resources (CRDs, Deployments, etc.)
kubectl delete <resource> <name> [-n <namespace>]  # Repeat for each resource found

# Delete the OperatorGroup (optional):
kubectl delete operatorgroup clickhouse-operator-group -n clickhouse-operator-system
# Delete the Operator view
kubectl delete operator clickhouse-operator.clickhouse-operator-system

More info about uninstalling can be found in the OLM documentation.

Additional Resources