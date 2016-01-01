Install the ClickHouse Operator with Operator Lifecycle Manager (OLM)

This guide covers installing the ClickHouse Operator using Operator Lifecycle Manager (OLM).

Kubernetes cluster version 1.33.0 or later

kubectl configured to access your cluster

Cluster admin permissions

Installed OLM (Operator Lifecycle Manager)

If OLM is not already installed in your cluster, install it:

# Check if OLM is installed kubectl get ns olm # If not installed, install OLM curl -sL https://github.com/operator-framework/operator-lifecycle-manager/releases/download/v0.28.0/install.sh | bash -s v0.28.0

# Create the operator namespace kubectl create namespace clickhouse-operator-system # Create a CatalogSource kubectl apply -f - <<EOF apiVersion: operators.coreos.com/v1alpha1 kind: CatalogSource metadata: name: clickhouse-operator-catalog namespace: clickhouse-operator-system spec: sourceType: grpc image: ghcr.io/clickhouse/clickhouse-operator-catalog:latest displayName: ClickHouse Operator publisher: ClickHouse updateStrategy: registryPoll: interval: 30m EOF # Create the OperatorGroup kubectl apply -f - <<EOF apiVersion: operators.coreos.com/v1 kind: OperatorGroup metadata: name: clickhouse-operator-group namespace: clickhouse-operator-system EOF # Create the Subscription kubectl apply -f - <<EOF apiVersion: operators.coreos.com/v1alpha1 kind: Subscription metadata: name: clickhouse-operator namespace: clickhouse-operator-system spec: channel: stable name: clickhouse-operator source: clickhouse-operator-catalog sourceNamespace: clickhouse-operator-system installPlanApproval: Automatic EOF

# Delete the subscription kubectl delete subscription clickhouse-operator -n clickhouse-operator-system # Find all associated resources kubectl get operator clickhouse-operator.clickhouse-operator-system -o=jsonpath="{.status.components.refs}" | jq 'map({kind, name})' # Delete associated resources (CRDs, Deployments, etc.) kubectl delete <resource> <name> [-n <namespace>] # Repeat for each resource found # Delete the OperatorGroup (optional): kubectl delete operatorgroup clickhouse-operator-group -n clickhouse-operator-system # Delete the Operator view kubectl delete operator clickhouse-operator.clickhouse-operator-system

More info about uninstalling can be found in the OLM documentation.