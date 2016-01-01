Install the ClickHouse Operator with Operator Lifecycle Manager (OLM)
This guide covers installing the ClickHouse Operator using Operator Lifecycle Manager (OLM).
Prerequisites
- Kubernetes cluster version 1.33.0 or later
- kubectl configured to access your cluster
- Cluster admin permissions
- Installed OLM (Operator Lifecycle Manager)
Install OLM
If OLM is not already installed in your cluster, install it:
# Check if OLM is installed
kubectl get ns olm
# If not installed, install OLM
curl -sL https://github.com/operator-framework/operator-lifecycle-manager/releases/download/v0.28.0/install.sh | bash -s v0.28.0
Install the Operator
Install from GitHub Catalog
# Create the operator namespace
kubectl create namespace clickhouse-operator-system
# Create a CatalogSource
kubectl apply -f - <<EOF
apiVersion: operators.coreos.com/v1alpha1
kind: CatalogSource
metadata:
name: clickhouse-operator-catalog
namespace: clickhouse-operator-system
spec:
sourceType: grpc
image: ghcr.io/clickhouse/clickhouse-operator-catalog:latest
displayName: ClickHouse Operator
publisher: ClickHouse
updateStrategy:
registryPoll:
interval: 30m
EOF
# Create the OperatorGroup
kubectl apply -f - <<EOF
apiVersion: operators.coreos.com/v1
kind: OperatorGroup
metadata:
name: clickhouse-operator-group
namespace: clickhouse-operator-system
EOF
# Create the Subscription
kubectl apply -f - <<EOF
apiVersion: operators.coreos.com/v1alpha1
kind: Subscription
metadata:
name: clickhouse-operator
namespace: clickhouse-operator-system
spec:
channel: stable
name: clickhouse-operator
source: clickhouse-operator-catalog
sourceNamespace: clickhouse-operator-system
installPlanApproval: Automatic
EOF
Uninstall
# Delete the subscription
kubectl delete subscription clickhouse-operator -n clickhouse-operator-system
# Find all associated resources
kubectl get operator clickhouse-operator.clickhouse-operator-system -o=jsonpath="{.status.components.refs}" | jq 'map({kind, name})'
# Delete associated resources (CRDs, Deployments, etc.)
kubectl delete <resource> <name> [-n <namespace>] # Repeat for each resource found
# Delete the OperatorGroup (optional):
kubectl delete operatorgroup clickhouse-operator-group -n clickhouse-operator-system
# Delete the Operator view
kubectl delete operator clickhouse-operator.clickhouse-operator-system
More info about uninstalling can be found in the OLM documentation.
Additional Resources