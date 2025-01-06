Install the ClickHouse Operator with kubectl

This guide covers installing the ClickHouse Operator using kubectl and manifest files.

Kubernetes cluster v1.33.0 or later

kubectl v1.33.0 or later

Cluster admin permissions

Note Requires cert-manager to issue webhook certificates.

Install the operator and CRDs from the latest release:

kubectl apply -f https://github.com/ClickHouse/clickhouse-operator/releases/download/latest/clickhouse-operator.yaml

This will:

Create the clickhouse-operator-system namespace Install CustomResourceDefinitions (CRDs) for ClickHouseCluster and KeeperCluster Create necessary ServiceAccounts, Roles, and RoleBindings Deploy the operator controller manager Register webhooks for resource validation and defaulting Configure SSL certificates using cert-manager Enable metrics endpoint

Check that the operator is running:

kubectl get pods -n clickhouse-operator-system

Expected output:

NAME READY STATUS RESTARTS AGE clickhouse-operator-controller-manager-xxxxxxxxxx 1/1 Running 0 1m

Verify the CRDs are installed:

kubectl get crd | grep clickhouse.com

Expected output:

clickhouseclusters.clickhouse.com 2025-01-06T00:00:00Z keeperclusters.clickhouse.com 2025-01-06T00:00:00Z

If you want to configure operator deployment options, follow the steps below.

git clone https://github.com/ClickHouse/clickhouse-operator.git cd clickhouse-operator

Edit config/default/kustomization.yaml to enable/disable features as needed.

To disable webhooks, comment out the [WEBHOOK] and [CERTMANAGER] sections.

and sections. To enable secure metrics endpoint, comment out [METRICS] sections and uncomment [METRICS SECURE] and [CERTMANAGER] sections.

sections and uncomment and sections. To enable ServiceMonitor for Prometheus Operator, uncomment the [PROMETHEUS] section.

section. To enable operator network policies, uncomment the [NETWORK POLICY] section.

Build the operator manifests and apply them: