Install the ClickHouse Operator with Helm

This guide covers installing the ClickHouse Operator using Helm charts.

Kubernetes cluster v1.33.0 or later

Helm v3.0 or later

kubectl configured to communicate with your cluster

If you don't have Helm installed:

curl https://raw.githubusercontent.com/helm/helm/main/scripts/get-helm-3 | bash

Verify installation:

helm version

Note By default Helm chart deploys ClickHouse Operator with webhooks enabled and requires cert-manager installed.

Install the latest release

helm install clickhouse-operator oci://ghcr.io/clickhouse/clickhouse-operator-helm \ --create-namespace \ -n clickhouse-operator-system

Install a specific operator version

helm install clickhouse-operator oci://ghcr.io/clickhouse/clickhouse-operator-helm \ --create-namespace \ -n clickhouse-operator-system \ --set-json="manager.container.tag=<operator version>

Clone the repository and install from the local chart:

git clone https://github.com/ClickHouse/clickhouse-operator.git cd clickhouse-operator helm install clickhouse-operator ./dist/chart

For advanced configuration options, refer to the values.yaml file in the Helm chart