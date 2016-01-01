Install the ClickHouse Operator with Helm
This guide covers installing the ClickHouse Operator using Helm charts.
Prerequisites
- Kubernetes cluster v1.33.0 or later
- Helm v3.0 or later
- kubectl configured to communicate with your cluster
Install Helm
If you don't have Helm installed:
Verify installation:
Install the Operator
Note
By default Helm chart deploys ClickHouse Operator with webhooks enabled and requires cert-manager installed.
From OCI Helm repository
Install the latest release
Install a specific operator version
From Local Chart
Clone the repository and install from the local chart:
Configuration options
For advanced configuration options, refer to the values.yaml file in the Helm chart