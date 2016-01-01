Skip to main content
Install the ClickHouse Operator with Helm

This guide covers installing the ClickHouse Operator using Helm charts.

Prerequisites

  • Kubernetes cluster v1.33.0 or later
  • Helm v3.0 or later
  • kubectl configured to communicate with your cluster

Install Helm

If you don't have Helm installed:

curl https://raw.githubusercontent.com/helm/helm/main/scripts/get-helm-3 | bash

Verify installation:

helm version

Install the Operator

Note

By default Helm chart deploys ClickHouse Operator with webhooks enabled and requires cert-manager installed.

From OCI Helm repository

Install the latest release

    helm install clickhouse-operator oci://ghcr.io/clickhouse/clickhouse-operator-helm \
       --create-namespace \
       -n clickhouse-operator-system

Install a specific operator version

    helm install clickhouse-operator oci://ghcr.io/clickhouse/clickhouse-operator-helm \
       --create-namespace \
       -n clickhouse-operator-system \
       --set-json="manager.container.tag=<operator version>

From Local Chart

Clone the repository and install from the local chart:

git clone https://github.com/ClickHouse/clickhouse-operator.git
cd clickhouse-operator
helm install clickhouse-operator ./dist/chart

Configuration options

For advanced configuration options, refer to the values.yaml file in the Helm chart