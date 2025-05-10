v25.10 Changelog for Cloud

Changed default schema_inference_make_columns_nullable setting to respect column Nullable-ness information from Parquet/ORC/Arrow metadata, instead of making everything Nullable. No change for text formats. #71499 (Michael Kolupaev).
Query result cache now ignores the log_comment setting, so that changing only the log_comment on a query no longer forces a cache miss. There is a small chance users intentionally segmented their cache by varying log_comment. This change alters that behavior and is therefore backward incompatible. Please use setting query_cache_tag for this purpose. #79878 (filimonov).
In previous versions, queries with table functions named the same way as the implementation functions for operators were formatted inconsistently. Closes #81601. Closes #81977. Closes #82834. Closes #82835. EXPLAIN SYNTAX queries will not format operators - the new behavior better reflects the purpose of explaining syntax. clickhouse-format, formatQuery, and similar will not format functions as operators if the query contained them in a functional form. #82825 (Alexey Milovidov).
Disable nonsensical binary operations with IPv4/IPv6: Plus / minus of a IPv4/IPv6 with a non integer type is disabled. Before it would allow operations with floating types and throw logical errors with some other types (such as DateTime). #86336 (Raúl Marín).
Renamed functions searchAny and searchAll to hasAnyTokens and hasAllTokens for better consistency with existing function hasToken. #88109 (Robert Schulze).
Forbid using the Dynamic type in JOIN keys. It could lead to unexpected results when Dynamic type is compared to a non-Dynamic type. It's better to cast a Dynamic column to the required type. #86358 (Pavel Kruglov).
Two slight changes to how min_free_disk_ratio_to_perform_insert and min_free_disk_bytes_to_perform_insert settings work: use unreserved instead of available bytes to determine if an insert should be rejected. This is probably not crucial if the reservations for background merges and mutations are small compared to the configured thresholds, but it seems more correct. - Don't apply these settings to system tables. The reasoning for this is that we still want tables like query_log to be updated. This helps a lot with debugging. Data written to system tables is usually small compared to actual data, so they should be able to continue for much longer with a reasonable min_free_disk_ratio_to_perform_insert threshold. #88468 (c-end).
Enable async mode for Keeper's internal replication. Keeper will preserve the same behavior as before with possible performance improvements. If you are updating from a version older than 23.9, you need to either update first to 23.9+ and than to 25.10+. You can also set keeper_server.coordination_settings.async_replication to 0 before update and enable it after update is done. #88515 (Antonio Andelic).
Aggregate functions timeSeriesChangesToGrid and timeSeriesResetsToGrid. Behaves similarly to timeSeriesRateToGrid, accepting parameters for start timestamp, end timestamp, step, and look back window, as well as two arguments for the timestamps and values, but requiring at least 1 sample per window instead of 2. Calculates a PromQL changes/resets, counting the number of times the sample value changes or decreases in the specified window for each timestamp in the time grid defined by the parameters. The return type is Array(Nullable(Float64)). #86010 (Stephen Chi).
Aggregate function quantilePrometheusHistogram, which accepts the upper bounds and cumulative values of histogram buckets as arguments, and performs a linear interpolation between the upper and lower bounds of the bucket in which the quantile position is found. Behaves similarly to the PromQL histogram_quantile() function on classic histograms. #86294 (Stephen Chi).
Added optimized case-insensitive variants of startsWith and endsWith functions: startsWithCaseInsensitive, endsWithCaseInsensitive, startsWithCaseInsensitiveUTF8, and endsWithCaseInsensitiveUTF8. #87374 (Guang Zhao).
Adds a new system.aggregated_zookeeper_log table. The table contains statistics (e.g. number of operations, average latency, errors) of ZooKeeper operations grouped by session id, parent path and operation type, and periodically flushed to disk. #85102 (Miсhael Stetsyuk).
Add system table iceberg_metadata_log to retrieve Iceberg metadata files during SELECT statements. #86152 (scanhex12).
Users can now use NATS JetStream to consume messages by specifying the new settings of nats_stream and nats_consumer for the NATS engine. #84799 (Dmitry Novikov).
Iceberg and delta lake tables with disk configuration. This allows to specify user tables with an existing disk. Add setting allowed_disks_for_table_engines which allows specific disks to use for Iceberg. Example: CREATE TABLE test ENGINE = Iceberg('path/inside/disk') SETTING datalake_disk_name = '<some_user_disk>'; ### Documentation entry for user-facing changes. #86778 (scanhex12).
Add a new table setting min_level_for_wide_part that allows specifying the minimum level for a part to be created as a wide part. #88179 (Christoph Wurm).
New sparse_gram bloom filter index useful for finding long substrings. #79985 (scanhex12).
Added an ability to automatically create statistics on all suitable columns in MergeTree tables. Added table-level setting auto_statistics_types which stores comma-separated types of statistics to create (e.g. auto_statistics_types = 'minmax, uniq, countmin'). #87241 (Anton Popov).
Added LIMIT BY ALL syntax support. Similar to GROUP BY ALL and ORDER BY ALL, LIMIT BY ALL automatically expands to use all non-aggregate expressions from the SELECT clause as LIMIT BY keys. For example, SELECT id, name, count(*) FROM table GROUP BY id LIMIT 1 BY ALL is equivalent to SELECT id, name, count(*) FROM table GROUP BY id LIMIT 1 BY id, name. This feature simplifies queries when you want to limit by all selected non-aggregate columns without explicitly listing them. Closes #59152. #84079 (Surya Kant Ranjan).
Treat a bare setting name in query setting as equal to 1 (e.g. SELECT ... SETTINGS use_query_cache is equivalent to use_query_cache = 1). #85800 (thraeka).
Allows users to create temporary views with the same syntax as temporary tables. #86432 (Aly Kafoury).
Limit the number of named collections through setting max_named_collection_num_to_warn and max_named_collection_num_to_throw. Add new metric NamedCollection and error TOO_MANY_NAMED_COLLECTIONS. #87343 (Pablo Marcos).
Functions searchAll and searchAny now work on top of columns without text columns. In those cases, they use the default tokenizer. #87722 (Jimmy Aguilar Mena).
Implement QBit data type that stores vectors in bit-sliced format and L2DistanceTransposed function that allows approximate vector search where precision-speed trade-off is controlled by a parameter. #87922 (Raufs Dunamalijevs).
Improved query performance by refactoring the order and integration of Query Condition Cache (QCC) with index analysis. QCC filtering is now applied before primary key and skip index analysis, reducing unnecessary index computation. Index analysis has been extended to support multiple range filters, and its filtering results are now stored back into the QCC. This significantly speeds up queries where index analysis dominates execution time—especially those relying on skip indexes (e.g. vector or inverted indexes). #82380 (Amos Bird).
Compress logs and profile events in the native protocol. On clusters with 100+ replicas, uncompressed profile events take 1..10 MB/sec, and the progress bar is sluggish on slow Internet connections. This closes #82533. #83586 (Alexey Milovidov).
Improve pre where optimization for conditions like func(primary_column) = 'xx' and column in (xxx). #85529 (李扬).
Avoid full scan for system.tables with filter by uuid (Can be useful if you have only UUID from logs or zookeeper path). #88379 (Azat Khuzhin).
Provides a logic regarding pushing down the disjunction JOIN predicates. Example: in TPC-H Q7 for a condition on 2 tables n1 and n2 like (n1.n_name = 'FRANCE' AND n2.n_name = 'GERMANY') OR (n1.n_name = 'GERMANY' AND n2.n_name = 'FRANCE') we extract separate partial filters for each table n1.n_name = 'FRANCE' OR n1.n_name = 'GERMANY' for n1 and n2.n_name = 'GERMANY' OR n2.n_name = 'FRANCE' for n2. #84735 (Yarik Briukhovetskyi).
Implemented rewriting of JOIN: 1. Convert LEFT ANY JOIN and RIGHT ANY JOIN to SEMI/ANTI JOIN if the filter condition is always false for matched or non-matched rows. This optimization is controlled by a new setting query_plan_convert_any_join_to_semi_or_anti_join. 2. Convert FULL ALL JOIN to LEFT ALL or RIGHT ALL JOIN if the filter condition is always false for non-matched rows from one side. #86028 (Dmitry Novik).
HashJoin performance optimised slightly in the case of LEFT/RIGHT join having a lot of unmatched rows. #86312 (Nikita Taranov).
Join reordering now uses statistics. The feature can be enabled by setting allow_statistics_optimize = 1 and query_plan_optimize_join_order_limit = 10. #86822 (Han Fei).
Skip runtime hash table statistics recalculation during join optimization. Added new profile events JoinOptimizeMicroseconds and QueryPlanOptimizeMicroseconds. #87683 (Vladimir Cherkasov).
Inline AddedColumns::appendFromBlock for slightly better join performance in some cases. #88455 (Nikita Taranov).
Improve the performance of case sensitive string search (operations such as filtering, e.g. WHERE URL LIKE '%google%') by using the StringZilla library, using SIMD CPU instructions when available. #84161 (Raúl Marín).
Improves performance of LIKE with prefix or suffix by using the new default setting optimize_rewrite_like_perfect_affix. #85920 (Guang Zhao).
Improved performance of functions tokens, hasAllTokens, hasAnyTokens. #88416 (Anton Popov).
Add optional .size subcolumn serialization for top-level String columns in MergeTree tables to improve compression and enable efficient subcolumn access. Introduce new MergeTree settings for serialization version control and expression optimization for empty strings. #82850 (Amos Bird).
Reduce memory allocation and memory copy when select from an aggregating merge tree table with FINAL when the table has columns with type SimpleAggregateFunction(anyLast). #84428 (Duc Canh Le).
Improved performance of vertical merges after executing a lightweight delete. #86169 (Anton Popov).
Improves performance of fast queries with lots of parts in table (by optimizing MarkRanges by using devector over deque). #86933 (Azat Khuzhin).
Enable saving marks in cache and avoid direct IO for the MergeTreeLazy reader. #87989 (Nikita Taranov).
SELECT query with FINAL clause on.a ReplacingMergeTree table with the is_deleted column now executes faster because of improved parallelization from 2 existing optimizations : 1) do_not_merge_across_partitions_select_final optimization for partitions of the table that have only a single part 2) Split other selected ranges of the table into intersecting / non-intersecting and only intersecting ranges have to pass through FINAL merging transform. #88090 (Shankar Iyer).
mannWhitneyUTest no longer throws an exception when both samples contain only identical values. Now returns a valid result, consistent with SciPy. This closes: #79814. #80009 (DeanNeaht).
Added experimental join order optimization that can automatically reorder JOINs for better performance (controlled by query_plan_optimize_join_order_limit setting). Note that the join order optimization currently has limited statistics support and primarily relies on row count estimates from storage engines - more sophisticated statistics collection and cardinality estimation will be added in future releases. If you encounter issues with JOIN queries after upgrading, you can temporarily disable the new implementation by setting SET query_plan_use_new_logical_join_step = 0 and report the issue for investigation. Note about resolution of identifiers from USING clause: Changed resolving of the coalesced column from OUTER JOIN ... USING clause to be more consistent: previously, when selecting both the USING column and qualified columns (a, t1.a, t2.a) in a OUTER JOIN, the USING column would incorrectly be resolved to t1.a, showing 0/NULL for rows from the right table with no left match. Now identifiers from USING clause are always resolved to the coalesced column, while qualified identifiers resolve to the non-coalesced columns, regardless of which other identifiers are present in the query. For example: ```sql SELECT a, t1.a, t2.a FROM (SELECT 1 as a WHERE 0) t1 FULL JOIN (SELECT 2 as a) t2 USING (a) -- Before: a=0, t1.a=0, t2.a=2 (incorrect - 'a' resolved to t1.a) -- After: a=2, t1.a=0, t2.a=2 (correct - 'a' is coalesced). #80848 (Vladimir Cherkasov).
Support filtering data parts using skip indexes during reading to reduce unnecessary index reads. Controlled by the new setting use_skip_indexes_on_data_read (disabled by default). This addresses #75774. This includes some common groundwork shared with #81021. #81526 (Amos Bird).
Rewrite disk object storage transaction removes previous remote blobs if metadata transaction is committed. #81787 (Sema Checherinda).
Make S3 retry strategy configurable and make settings of S3 disk can be hot reload if change the config XML file. #82642 (RinChanNOW).
Fixed optimization pass for redundant equal expression when LowCardinality of the resulting type differs before and after optimization. #82651 (Yakov Olkhovskiy).
Give more clear instruction for users when incorrect settings are specified for the new Kafka table engine. #83701 (János Benjamin Antal).
When HTTP clients set the header X-ClickHouse-100-Continue: defer in addition to Expect: 100-continue, ClickHouse doesn't send send a 100 Continue response to the client until after quota validation passes, preventing waste of network bandwidth from transmitting request bodies that will be thrown away anyways. This is relevant for INSERT queries where the query can be sent in the URL query string and the data is sent in the request body. Aborting a request without sending the full body prevents connection reuse with HTTP/1.1, but the additional latency introduced by opening new connections is usually insignificant compared to total INSERT duration with large amounts of data. #84304 (c-end).
Speed up some JOIN queries by building a bloom filter from the right subtree at runtime and pass this filter to the scan in the left subtree. This can be beneficial for queries like SELECT avg(o_totalprice) FROM orders, customer, nation WHERE c_custkey = o_custkey AND c_nationkey=n_nationkey AND n_name = 'FRANCE'. #84772 (Alexander Gololobov).
You can use query parameters after TO when creating a materialized view, for example: CREATE MATERIALIZED VIEW mv TO {to_table:Identifier} AS SELECT * FROM src_table. #84899 (Diskein).
Mask S3 credentials in logs when using DATABASE ENGINE = Backup with S3 storage. #85336 (Kenny Sun).
Update jemalloc to newer version. Improve allocation profiling based on jemalloc's internal tooling. Global jemalloc profiler can now be enabled with config jemalloc_enable_global_profiler. Sampled global allocations and deallocations can be stored in system.trace_log under JemallocSample type by enabling config jemalloc_collect_global_profile_samples_in_trace_log. Jemalloc profiling can now be enabled for each query independently using setting jemalloc_enable_profiler. Storing samples in system.trace_log can be controlled per query using setting jemalloc_collect_profile_samples_in_trace_log. #85438 (Antonio Andelic).
Added deltaLakeAzureCluster function (similar to deltaLakeAzure for cluster) and deltaLakeS3Cluster (alias to deltaLakeCluster) function.resolves #85358. #85547 (Smita Kulkarni).
Rename InterpreterSystemQuery::dropReplicaImpl to InterpreterSystemQuery::dropStorageReplica - In InterpreterSystemQuery::dropDatabaseReplica: - When dropping with database or drop the whole replica: it also drops replica for each table of the database - If 'WITH TABLES' is provided, drop replica for each storage - Otherwise, the logic is unchanged, only call DatabaseReplicated::dropReplica on the databases - When dropping a database replica with the keeper path: - If 'WITH TABLES' is provided: - Restore the database as Atomic - Restore RMT tables from statement in Keeper - Drop the database (restored tables are also dropped) - Otherwise, only call DatabaseReplicated::dropReplica on the provided keeper path. #85637 (Tuan Pham Anh).
Apply azure_max_single_part_copy_size setting for normal copy operations in the same way as for backup. #85767 (Ilya Golshtein).
Slow down S3 client threads on retryable errors in S3 Object Storage. This extends the previous setting backup_slow_all_threads_after_retryable_s3_error to S3 disks and renames it to the more general s3_slow_all_threads_after_retryable_error. #85918 (Julia Kartseva).
Mark settings allow_experimental_variant/dynamic/json and enable_variant/dynamic/json as obsolete. Now all three types are enabled unconditionally. #85934 (Pavel Kruglov).
Improved S3(Azure)Queue table engine to allow it to survive zookeeper connection loss without potential duplicates. Requires enabling S3Queue setting use_persistent_processing_nodes (changeable by ALTER TABLE MODIFY SETTING). #85995 (Kseniia Sumarokova).
Iceberg table state is not stored in a storage object anymore. This should make Iceberg in ClickHouse usable with concurrent queries. #86062 (Daniil Ivanik).
Added setting query_condition_cache_selectivity_threshold (default value: 1.0) which excludes scan results of predicates with low selectivity from insertion into the query condition cache. This allows to reduce the memory consumption of the query condition cache at the cost of a worse cache hit rate. #86076 (zhongyuankai).
Support filtering by complete URL string (full_url directive) in http_handlers (including schema and host:port). #86155 (Azat Khuzhin).
Add an experimental setting to delta lake writes feature allow_experimental_delta_lake_writes, disabled by default. #86180 (Kseniia Sumarokova).
Fix detection of systemd in init.d script (fixes "Install packages" check). #86187 (Azat Khuzhin).
Add a new startup_scripts_failure_reason dimensional metric. This metric is needed to distinguish between different error types that result in failing startup scripts. In particular, for alerting purposes, we need to distinguish between transient (e.g., MEMORY_LIMIT_EXCEEDED or KEEPER_EXCEPTION) and non-transient errors. #86202 (Miсhael Stetsyuk).
Add asynchronous metric for memory usage in queries (QueriesMemoryUsage and QueriesPeakMemoryUsage). #86669 (Azat Khuzhin).
You can use clickhouse-benchmark --precise flag for more precise reporting of QPS and other per-interval metrics. It helps to get consistent QPS in case if durations of queries are comparable to the reporting interval --delay D. #86684 (Sergei Trifonov).
Make nice values of Linux threads configurable to assign some threads (merge/mutate, query, materialized view, zookeeper client) higher or lower priorities. #86703 (Miсhael Stetsyuk).
Fix misleading “specified upload does not exist” error, which occurs when the original exception is lost in multipart upload because of a race condition. #86725 (Julia Kartseva).
Limit query plan description in the EXPLAIN query. Do not calculate the description for queries other than EXPLAIN. Added a setting query_plan_max_step_description_length. #86741 (Nikolai Kochetov).
Add ability to tune pending signals in attemp to overcome CANNOT_CREATE_TIMER (for query profilers, query_profiler_real_time_period_ns/query_profiler_cpu_time_period_ns). And also collect SigQ from the /proc/self/status for introspection (if ProcessSignalQueueSize is near to ProcessSignalQueueLimit, then you will likely get CANNOT_CREATE_TIMER errors). #86760 (Azat Khuzhin).
Remote replicas skip index analysis when there are no projections. #87096 (zoomxi).
Throw an exception if setting network_compression_method is not a supported generic codec. #87097 (Robert Schulze).
System table system.query_cache now returns all query result cache entries, whereas it previously returned only shared entries or non-shared entries of the same user and role. That is okay as non-shared entries are supposed to not reveal query results, whereas system.query_cache returns query strings. This makes the behavior of the system table more similar to system.query_log. #87104 (Robert Schulze).
Added support for authentication and SSL in the arrowFlight() table function. #87120 (Vitaly Baranov).
Add new parameter to S3 table engine and s3 table function named storage_class_name which allows to specify intelligent tiring supported by AWS. Supported both in key-value format and in positional (deprecated) format). #87122 (alesapin).
Adds a new system.aggregated_zookeeper_log table. The table contains statistics (e.g. number of operations, average latency, errors) of ZooKeeper operations grouped by session id, parent path and operation type, and periodically flushed to disk. #87208 (Miсhael Stetsyuk).
Updated clickhouse-benchmark to accept using - if in place of _ in its cli flags. #87251 (Ahmed Gouda).
Added session setting to exclude list of skip indexes from materialization on inserts (exclude_materialize_skip_indexes_on_insert). Added merge tree table setting to exclude list of skip indexes from materialization during merge (exclude_materialize_skip_indexes_on_merge). #87252 (George Larionov).
Improve joinGet error message so that it properly states that the number of join_keys is not the same as the number of right_table_keys. #87279 (Isak Ellmer).
Squash data from all threads before inserting to materialized views depending on the settings min_insert_block_size_rows_for_materialized_views and min_insert_block_size_bytes_for_materialized_views. Previously, if parallel_view_processing was enabled, each thread inserting to a specific materailized view would squash insert independently which could lead to higher number of generated parts. #87280 (Antonio Andelic).
This patch adds the ability to check an arbitrary Keeper node's stat during the write tx. This can help with ABA problem detection. #87282 (Mikhail Artemenko).
This patch fixes rollbacks of unlink/rename/removeRecursive/removeDirectory/etc operations and also hardlink counts in any possible workloads for metadata from disk transactions, and simplifies the interfaces to make them more generic so that they can be reused in other meta stores. #87358 (Mikhail Artemenko).
Added keeper_server.tcp_nodelay configuration parameter that allows disabling TCP_NODELAY for Keeper. #87363 (Copilot).
Support --connection in clickhouse-benchmarks. It is the same as supported by clickhouse-client, you can specify predefined connections in client config.xml/config.yaml under connections_credentials path, to avoid explicitly specifying user/password via command line arguments. Add support for --accept-invalid-certificate into clickhouse-benchmark. #87370 (Azat Khuzhin).
Now setting max_insert_threads will take effect on Iceberg tables. #87407 (alesapin).
Add histogram and dimensional metrics to PrometheusMetricsWriter. This way, the PrometheusRequestHandler handler will have all the essential metrics and can be used for reliable and low-overhead metric collection in the cloud. #87521 (Miсhael Stetsyuk).
Function hasToken now returns zero matches for the empty token (whereas this previously threw an exception). #87564 (Jimmy Aguilar Mena).
Add text index support for Array and Map (mapKeys and mapValues) values. The supported functions are mapContainsKey and has. #87602 (Elmi Ahmadov).
Add a new ZooKeeperSessionExpired metric which indicates the number of expired global ZooKeeper sessions. #87613 (Miсhael Stetsyuk).
Use S3 storage client with backup-specific settings (for example, backup_slow_all_threads_after_retryable_s3_error) for server-side (native) copy to a backup destination. Make s3_slow_all_threads_after_retryable_error obsolete. #87660 (Julia Kartseva).
Fix incorrect handling of settings max_joined_block_size_rows and max_joined_block_size_bytes during query plan serialization with experimental make_distributed_plan. #87675 (Vladimir Cherkasov).
The setting enable_http_compression is now the default. This means that if a client accepts HTTP compression, the server will use it. However, this change has certain downsides. The client can request a heavy compression method, such as bzip2, which is unreasonable, and it will increase the resource consumption of the server (but this will be visible only when large results are transferred). The client can request gzip, which is not that bad, but suboptimal compared to zstd. Closes #71591. #87703 (Alexey Milovidov).
Added a new setting keeper_hosts that exposes the list of [Zoo]Keeper hosts ClickHouse can connect to. #87718 (Nikita Mikhaylov).
Add ALTER TABLE REWRITE PARTS - rewrites the table parts from scratch, by using all new settings (since some, like use_const_adaptive_granularity, will be applied only for new parts). #87774 (Azat Khuzhin).
Add new joined_block_split_single_row setting to reduce memory usage in hash joins with many matches per key. This allows hash join results to be chunked even within matches for a single left table row, which is particularly useful when one row from the left table matches thousands or millions of rows from the right table. Previously, all matches had to be materialized at once in memory. This reduces peak memory usage but may increase CPU usage. #87913 (Vladimir Cherkasov).
Filesystem cache improvement: reuse cache priority iterator among threads concurrently reserving space in cache. #87914 (Kseniia Sumarokova).
Add ability to limit requests for Keeper (max_request_size setting, same as jute.maxbuffer for ZooKeeper, default OFF for backward compatibility, will be set in the next releases). #87952 (Azat Khuzhin).
Fix clickhouse-benchmark to not include stacktraces in error messages by default. #87954 (Ahmed Gouda).
Avoid utilizing thread pool asynchonous marks loading (load_marks_asynchronously=1) when marks are in cache (since the pool can be under pressure and queries will pay penalty for this even if the marks already in cache). #87967 (Azat Khuzhin).
Ytsaurus: allow create table/table functions/dictionaries with subset of columns. #87982 (MikhailBurdukov).
From now system.zookeeper_connection_log is enabled by default and it can be used to get information about Keeper sessions. #88011 (János Benjamin Antal).
Make TCP and HTTP behavior consistent when there duplicated external tables are passed. HTTP allows a temporary table to be passed several times. #88032 (Sema Checherinda).
Enable global sampling profiler by default: collect stacktraces of all threads every 10 seconds of CPU and real time. #88209 (Alexander Tokmakov).
Fixed support for EXCHANGE TABLES operations on tables with the Alias engine. The engine now stores the target table as database and table names instead of a constant storage id, allowing it to correctly resolve the target after table exchanges. #88233 (Kai Zhu).
Add setting temporary_files_buffer_size to control size of the buffer for temporary files writers. * Optimize memory consumption of scatter operation (used, for example in grace hash join) for LowCardinality columns. #88237 (Vladimir Cherkasov).
Added support of direct reading from text indexes with parallel replicas. Improved performance of reading text indexes from object storage. #88262 (Anton Popov).
Add config keeper_server.coordination_settings.check_node_acl_on_remove. If enabled, before each delete of a node, ACLs of both the node itself and parent node will be verified. Otherwise, only the ACL of the parent node will be verified. #88513 (Antonio Andelic).
Store clickhouse-client files (e.g. query history) in places described by XDG Base Directories specification instead of root of home directory. ~/.clickhouse-client-history will still be used if it is already present. #88538 (Konstantin Bogdanov).
After this patch, heuristic to_remove_small_parts_at_right will be executed before the calculation of the merge range score. Before that, the merge selector was choosing the wide merge, and after that, it filtered its suffix. Fixes: #85374. #88736 (Mikhail Artemenko).
Add a step to postinstall script for clickhouse-keeper which enables starting on boot. #88746 (YenchangChan).
Check credentials in the Web UI only on pasting, rather than on every key press. This avoids a problem with misconfigured LDAP servers. This closes #85777. #88769 (Alexey Milovidov).
Limit exception message length when a constraint is violated. In previous versions, you could get a very long exception message when a very long string was inserted, and it ended up being written in the query_log. Closes #87032. #88801 (Alexey Milovidov).
Bug fix (user-visible misbehavior in an official stable release)
The results of alter queries are only validated on the initiator node for replicated databases and internally replicated tables. This will fix situations where an already committed alter query could get stuck on other nodes. #83849 (János Benjamin Antal).
Limit the number of tasks of each type in BackgroundSchedulePool. Avoid situations when all slots are occupied by task of one type, while other tasks are starving. Also avoids deadlocks when tasks wait for each other. This is controlled by background_schedule_pool_max_parallel_tasks_per_type_ratio server setting. #84008 (Alexander Tokmakov).
Fix resolving host-dependent functions like shardNum() in subqueries on initiator node. #84409 (Eduard Karacharov).
Shutdown tables properly when recovering database replica. Improper shutdown would lead to LOGICAL_ERROR for some table engines during database replica recovery. #84744 (Antonio Andelic).
Check access rights during typo correction hints generation for the database name. #85371 (Dmitry Novik).
Fixed incorrect handling of pre-epoch dates with fractional seconds in various date time related functions, such as parseDateTime64BestEffort, change{Year,Month,Day} and makeDateTime64. Previously the subsecond part was substracted from seconds instead of adding them. For example parseDateTime64BestEffort('1969-01-01 00:00:00.468') was returning 1968-12-31 23:59:59.532 instead of 1969-01-01 00:00:00.468. #85396 (xiaohuanlin).
Prevent unnecessary optimization of the first argument of IN functions sometimes resulting in error when array mapping is used. #85546 (Yakov Olkhovskiy).
Mapping between iceberg source ids and parquet names was not adjusted to the schema when the parquet file was written. This PR processes schema relevant for each iceberg data file, not a current one. #85829 (Daniil Ivanik).
ClickHouse Keeper no longer fails to start on systems where IPv6 is disabled at the kernel level (e.g., RHEL with ipv6.disable=1). It now attempts to fall back to an IPv4 listener if the initial IPv6 listener fails. #85901 (jskong1124).
This PR closes #77990. Add TableFunctionRemote support for parallel replicas in globalJoin. #85929 (zoomxi).
Fix null pointer in OrcSchemaReader::initializeIfNeeded(). This PR addresses the following issue: #85292. #85951 (yanglongwei).
Add a check to allow correlated subqueries in the FROM clause only if they use columns from the outer query. Fixes #85469. Fixes #85402. #85966 (Dmitry Novik).
Fix alter update of a column with a subcolumn used in other column materialized expression. Previously materialized column with subcolumn in its expression was not updated properly. #85985 (Pavel Kruglov).
Forbid altering columns whose subcolumns are used in PK or partition expression. #86005 (Pavel Kruglov).
Fix ALTER COLUMN IF EXISTS commands failing when column state changes within the same ALTER statement. Commands like DROP COLUMN IF EXISTS, MODIFY COLUMN IF EXISTS, COMMENT COLUMN IF EXISTS, and RENAME COLUMN IF EXISTS now properly handle cases where a column is deleted by a previous command in the same statement. #86046 (xiaohuanlin).
Exception was thrown by a FINAL query with skip index if the table (e.g ReplacingMergeTree) was created with settingindex_granularity_bytes = 0. That exception has been fixed now. #86147 (Shankar Iyer).
Removes UB and fixes problems with parsing of Iceberg partition expression. #86166 (Daniil Ivanik).
Fix inferring Date/DateTime/DateTime64 on dates that are out of supported range. #86184 (Pavel Kruglov).
Fix 416 The range specified is invalid for the current size of the resource. The range specified is invalid for the current size of the resource when reading empty blobs from Azure blob storage for plain_rewritable disk. #86400 (Julia Kartseva).
Avoid leaking of tracked memory for async logging (can have a significant drift, for 10 hours, ~100GiB) and text_log (almost same drift is possible). #87584 (Azat Khuzhin).
Fixed a bug that might lead to overriding global server settings with SELECT settings of a View or Materialized View, if this view was dropped asynchronously and the server was restarted before finishing background cleanup. #87603 (Alexander Tokmakov).
In AzureBlobStorage, updated to try native copy first and go to read & write on 'Unauthroized' error (In AzureBlobStorage, if storage accounts are different for source & destination we get 'Unauthorized' error). And fix applying "use_native_copy" when endpoint is defined in configuration. #87826 (Smita Kulkarni).
Fixed possible data corruption in MergeTree tables with set column TTL. #88095 (Anton Popov).
Fixed crash in mortonEncode and hilbertEncode functions when called with empty tuple argument. #88110 (xiaohuanlin).
Now ON CLUSTER queries will take less time in case of inactive replicas in cluster. #88153 (alesapin).
Now DDL worker cleanup outdated hosts from replicas set. It will reduce amount of stored metadata in ZooKeeper. #88154 (alesapin).
Do proper undo of the move directory operation in case of error. We need to rewrite all prefix.path objects changed during the execution, not only the root one. #88198 (Mikhail Artemenko).
Fixed propagation of is_shared flag in ColumnLowCardinality. It may lead to a wrong group-by result if a new value is inserted in a column after hash values are already pre-calculated and cached in the ReverseIndex. #88213 (Nikita Taranov).
Fixes a workload setting max_cpu_share. Now it can be used without max_cpus workload setting being set. #88217 (Neerav).
Fix bug that very heavy mutations with subqueries could stuck in prepare stage. Now it's possible to stop these mutations with SYSTEM STOP MERGES. #88241 (alesapin).
Now correlated subqueries will work with object storages. #88290 (alesapin).
Avoid trying to initialize DataLake databases while accessing system.projections and system.data_skipping_indices. #88330 (Azat Khuzhin).
Now datalakes catalogs will be shown in system introspection tables only if show_data_lake_catalogs_in_system_tables explicitly enabled. #88341 (alesapin).
Fixed DatabaseReplicated to respect interserver_http_host configuration. #88378 (xiaohuanlin).
Positional arguments are now explicitly disabled in the context of defining Projections, as they are not sensible in this internal query stage. This fixes #48604. #88380 (Amos Bird).
Make ALTER COLUMN ... COMMENT commands for KeeperMap tables replicated so they are committed to Replicated database metadata and propagated across all replicas. Closes #88077. #88408 (Eduard Karacharov).
Fix a case of false cyclic dependency with Materialized Views in Database Replicated, which prevented new replicas from being added to the database. #88423 (Nikolay Degterinsky).
Fix "column not found" error when using query_plan_use_logical_join_step=0 with multiple FULL JOIN USING clauses. Closes #88103. #88473 (Vladimir Cherkasov).
Big clusters with node numbers > 10 have a high probability of failing the restore with error [941] 67c45db4-4df4-4879-87c5-25b8d1e0d414 <Trace>: RestoreCoordinationOnCluster The version of node /clickhouse/backups/restore-7c551a77-bd76-404c-bad0-3213618ac58e/stage/num_hosts changed (attempt #9), will try again. The num_hosts node is overwritten by many hosts at the same time. The fix makes the setting to control attempts dynamic. Closes #87721. #88484 (Mikhail f. Shiryaev).
This PR just for making compatibility to 23.8 and before, The compatibility issue was introduced by this PR: https://github.com/ClickHouse/ClickHouse/pull/54240 This SQL will fail with enable_analyzer=0(before 23.8, it's ok) select * from t1 s final join ( select * from t2 final ) r final on s.key = r.key join ( select * from t3 final ) c final on s.key = c.key Because JoinToSubqueryTransformVisitor will rewrite this SQL to SELECT `_--s.key` AS `s.key`, `_--s.value` AS `s.value`, `_--r.key` AS `r.key`, `_--r.value` AS `r.value`, `_--c.key` AS `c.key`, `_--c.value` AS `c.value` FROM ( SELECT value AS `_--s.value`, key AS `_--s.key`, r.value AS `_--r.value`, r.key AS `_--r.key` FROM t1 AS s FINAL ALL INNER JOIN ( SELECT key, value FROM t2 FINAL ) AS r FINAL ON `_--s.key` = `_--r.key` ) AS `--.s` ALL INNER JOIN ( SELECT value AS `_--c.value`, key AS `_--c.key` FROM ( SELECT key, value FROM t3 FINAL ) AS c FINAL ) AS `--.t` ON `_--s.key` = `_--c.key` We want to rewrite this SQL to(just move the last FINAL) SELECT `_--s.key` AS `s.key`, `_--s.value` AS `s.value`, `_--r.key` AS `r.key`, `_--r.value` AS `r.value`, `_--c.key` AS `c.key`, `_--c.value` AS `c.value` FROM ( SELECT value AS `_--s.value`, key AS `_--s.key`, r.value AS `_--r.value`, r.key AS `_--r.key` FROM t1 AS s FINAL ALL INNER JOIN ( SELECT key, value FROM t2 FINAL ) AS r FINAL ON `_--s.key` = `_--r.key` ) AS `--.s` ALL INNER JOIN ( SELECT value AS `_--c.value`, key AS `_--c.key` FROM ( SELECT key, value FROM t3 FINAL ) AS c ) AS `--.t` FINAL ON `_--s.key` = `_--c.key`. #88491 (JIaQi).
Fix UBSAN integer overflow in accurateCast error message when converting large values to DateTime. #88520 (xiaohuanlin).