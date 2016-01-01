Beta and Experimental Features

Because ClickHouse is open-source, it receives many contributions not only from ClickHouse employees but also from the community. These contributions are often developed at different speeds; certain features may require a lengthy prototyping phase or more time for sufficient community feedback and iteration to be considered generally available (GA).

Due to the uncertainty of when features are classified as generally available, we delineate features into two categories: Beta and Experimental.

Beta features are officially supported by the ClickHouse team. Experimental features are early prototypes driven by either the ClickHouse team or the community and are not officially supported.

The sections below explicitly describe the properties of Beta and Experimental features:

Under active development to make them generally available (GA)

Main known issues can be tracked on GitHub

Functionality may change in the future

Possibly enabled in ClickHouse Cloud

The ClickHouse team supports beta features

The following features are considered Beta in ClickHouse Cloud and are available for use in ClickHouse Cloud Services, even though they may be currently under a ClickHouse SETTING named allow_experimental_* :

Note: please be sure to be using a current version of the ClickHouse compatibility setting to be using a recently introduced feature.

May never become GA

May be removed

Can introduce breaking changes

Functionality may change in the feature

Need to be deliberately enabled

The ClickHouse team does not support experimental features

experimental features May lack important functionality and documentation

Cannot be enabled in the cloud

Please note: no additional experimental features are allowed to be enabled in ClickHouse Cloud other than those listed above as Beta.