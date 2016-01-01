Avoid Optimize Final

ClickHouse tables using the MergeTree engine store data on disk as immutable parts, which are created every time data is inserted.

Each insert creates a new part containing sorted, compressed column files, along with metadata like indexes and checksums. For a detailed description of part structures and how they are formed we recommend this guide.

Over time, background processes merge smaller parts into larger ones to reduce fragmentation and improve query performance.

While it's tempting to manually trigger this merge using:

you should avoid this operation in most cases as it initiates resource intensive operations which may impact cluster performance.

Running OPTIMIZE FINAL forces ClickHouse to merge all active parts into a single part, even if large merges have already occurred. This involves:

Decompressing all parts Merging the data Compressing it again Writing the final part to disk or object storage

These steps are CPU and I/O-intensive and can put significant strain on your system, especially when large datasets are involved.

Normally, ClickHouse avoids merging parts larger than ~150 GB (configurable via max_bytes_to_merge_at_max_space_in_pool). But OPTIMIZE FINAL ignores this safeguard, which means:

It may try to merge multiple 150 GB parts into one massive part

into one massive part This could result in long merge times , memory pressure , or even out-of-memory errors

, , or even These large parts may become challenging to merge i.e. attempts to merge them further fails for the reasons stated above. In cases where merges are required for correct query time behavior, this can result in undesired consequences e.g. duplicates accumulating for a ReplacingMergeTree, increasing query time performance.

ClickHouse already performs smart background merges to optimize storage and query efficiency. These are incremental, resource-aware, and respect configured thresholds. Unless you have a very specific need (e.g., finalizing data before freezing a table or exporting), you're better off letting ClickHouse manage merges on its own.