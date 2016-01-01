Best Practices in ClickHouse
This section provides the best practices you will want to follow to get the most out of ClickHouse.
|Page
|Description
|Choosing a Primary Key
|Guidance on selecting an effective Primary Key in ClickHouse.
|Select Data Types
|Recommendations for choosing appropriate data types.
|Use Materialized Views
|When and how to benefit from materialized views.
|Minimize and Optimize JOINs
|Best practices for minimizing and optimizing JOIN operations.
|Choosing a Partitioning Key
|How to choose and apply partitioning keys effectively.
|Selecting an Insert Strategy
|Strategies for efficient data insertion in ClickHouse.
|Data Skipping Indices
|When to apply data skipping indices for performance gains.
|Avoid Mutations
|Reasons to avoid mutations and how to design without them.
|Avoid OPTIMIZE FINAL
|Why
OPTIMIZE FINAL can be costly and how to work around it.
|Use JSON where appropriate
|Considerations for using JSON columns in ClickHouse.