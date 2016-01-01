Skip to main content
Best Practices in ClickHouse

This section provides the best practices you will want to follow to get the most out of ClickHouse.

Choosing a Primary KeyGuidance on selecting an effective Primary Key in ClickHouse.
Select Data TypesRecommendations for choosing appropriate data types.
Use Materialized ViewsWhen and how to benefit from materialized views.
Minimize and Optimize JOINsBest practices for minimizing and optimizing JOIN operations.
Choosing a Partitioning KeyHow to choose and apply partitioning keys effectively.
Selecting an Insert StrategyStrategies for efficient data insertion in ClickHouse.
Data Skipping IndicesWhen to apply data skipping indices for performance gains.
Avoid MutationsReasons to avoid mutations and how to design without them.
Avoid OPTIMIZE FINALWhy OPTIMIZE FINAL can be costly and how to work around it.
Use JSON where appropriateConsiderations for using JSON columns in ClickHouse.