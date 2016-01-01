ClickHouse Cloud Support Services
ClickHouse provides Support Services for our ClickHouse Cloud users and customers. Our objective is a Support Services team that represents the ClickHouse product – unparalleled performance, ease of use, and exceptionally fast, high-quality results. For details, visit our Support Services page.
Login to the Cloud console and select Help -> Support from the menu options to open a new support case and view the status of your submitted cases.
Service level agreements ("SLA") Classification of severity levels for issues reported and response times.
|Severity Level
|Trial
|Basic
|Scale
|Enterprise
|Severity 1
|Not available
|Not available
|1 hour 24x7
|30 minute 24x7
|Severity 2
|Not available
|Not available
|4 business hours
|2 business hours
|Severity 3
|1 business day
|1 business day
|1 business day
|1 business day
(*) Business hours are Monday 00:00 UTC to Saturday 00:00 UTC
Customers can only log Severity 3 tickets for single replica services across tiers. The exception is for a service leveraging the compute-compute separation feature, where the parent service is running 3+ replicas.
You can also subscribe to our status page to get notified quickly about any incidents affecting our platform.
Please note that only Subscription Customers have a Service Level Agreement on Support Incidents. If you are not currently a ClickHouse Cloud user – while we will try to answer your question, we’d encourage you to go instead to one of our Community resources: