ClickHouse Adopters

The following list of companies using ClickHouse and their success stories is assembled from public sources, thus might differ from current reality. We’d appreciate it if you share the story of adopting ClickHouse in your company and add it to the list, but please make sure you won’t have any NDA issues by doing so. Providing updates with publications from other companies is also useful.

CompanyIndustryUse caseCluster Size(Un)Compressed Data Size*Reference
1FlowFeedback automation-ClickHouse Cloud user
2gisMapsMonitoringTalk in Russian, July 2019
3xplSoftware & TechnologyBlockchain ExplorerReddit, February 2023
5CNetworkSoftwareAnalyticsCommunity Slack
ABTastyWeb AnalyticsAnalyticsParis Meetup, March 2024
ArkhnHealthcareData WarehouseParis Meetup, March 2024
ASO.devSoftware & TechnologyApp store optimisationTwitter, April 2023
AdGreetzSoftware & TechnologyAdTech & MarTechBlog, April 2023
AdGuardAnti-AdsAdGuard DNS1,000,000 DNS requests per second from over 50 million usersOfficial Website, August 2022
AdScribeAdsTV AnalyticsA quote from CTO
AdaptySubscription AnalyticsMain productTwitter, November 2021
AdevintaSoftware & TechnologyOnline ClassifiedsBlog, April 2023
AdmiralMarTechEngagement ManagementWebinar Slides, June 2020
AdmixerMedia & EntertainmentAd AnalyticsBlog Post
Aggregations.ioReal-time analyticsMain product--Twitter
AhrefsSEOAnalyticsMain cluster is 100k+ CPU cores, 800TB RAM.110PB NVME storage, uncompressed data size on main cluster is 1EB.Job listing
AirfoldAPI platformMain Product--Documentation
AivenCloud data platformManaged Service--Blog post
AkamaiSoftware & TechnologyCDNLinkedIn
AkvoradoNetwork MonitoringMain ProductDocumentation
AlaudaSoftware & TechnologyAnalytics, LogsAlauda, November 2024
AlgoNodeSoftware & TechnologyAlgorand HostingTwitter, April 2023
Alibaba CloudCloudE-MapReduceOfficial Website
Alibaba CloudCloudManaged ServiceOfficial Website
Aloha BrowserMobile AppBrowser backendSlides in Russian, May 2019
AltinityCloud, SaaSMain productOfficial Website
AmadeusTravelAnalyticsPress Release, April 2018
AMPSoftware & Technologye-Commerce MetricsTwitter Post, May 2024 Meetup Slides
Android HubBlogging, Analytics, Advertising dataOfficial Website
AnswerAISoftware & TechnologyAI Customer SupportTwitter, May 2024
AntonSoftware & TechnologyBlockchain IndexerGitHub
AntreaSoftware & TechnologyKubernetes Network SecurityDocumentation
ApiRoadAPI marketplaceAnalyticsBlog post, November 2018, March 2020
ApitallySoftware & TechnologyAPI MonitoringTwitter, March 2024
AppsflyerMobile analyticsMain productTalk in Russian, July 2019
AptabaseAnalyticsPrivacy-first / open-source Firebase Analytics alternativeGitHub Repository
ArenaDataData PlatformMain productSlides in Russian, December 2019
ArgedorClickHouse supportOfficial website
AtaniSoftware & TechnologyCrypto PlatformCTO LinkedIn
AttentiveEmail MarketingMain productBlog Post
AstronomerSoftware & TechnologyObservabilitySlide Deck
AutoblocksSoftware & TechnologyLLM Monitoring & DeploymentTwitter, August 2023
AvisoAI PlatformReportingClickHouse Cloud user
AvitoClassifiedsMonitoringMeetup, April 2020
Axis CommunicationsVideo surveillanceMain product--Blog post
AzurePriceAnalyticsMain ProductBlog, November 2022
AzurGamesGamingAnalyticsAWS Blog, Aug 2024
B2MetricMarketingAnalyticsProductHunt, July 2023
BIGOVideoComputing PlatformBlog Article, August 2020
BadooDatingTime series1.6 mln events/sec (2018)Slides in Russian, December 2019
BaiduInternet servicesData warehousing--GitHub
BaselimeSoftware & TechnologyObservability for ServerlessOfficial website
Basic RUMSoftware & TechnologyReal User MonitoringOfficial website
BeehiivMarketingAnalyticsBlog, Aug 2024
BeelineTelecomData PlatformBlog post, July 2021
BeekeeperWorkforce EnablementAnalyticsBlog post, April 2024
BeetestedSoftware & TechnologyGame TestingCase Study, June 2023
BenocsNetwork Telemetry and AnalyticsMain ProductMeetup Video, December 2022 Slides, December 2022 Blog Post, March 2022 Slides in English, October 2017
BentoSoftware & TechnologyPersonal PortfolioTwitter, May 2023
Better StackCloud, SaaSLog Management--Official Website
BiliBiliVideo sharingBlog post, June 2021
BinomAnalyticsWebsite analyticsTwitter, 2023
BitquerySoftware & TechnologyBlockchain Data CompanyHacker News, December 2020
BloombergFinance, MediaMonitoringMeetup Video, December 2022 Slides, December 2022
BloxyBlockchainAnalyticsSlides in Russian, August 2018
BonreeSoftware & TechnologyPerformance Monitoring & ObservabilityClickHouse Meetup in Hangzhou, May 2024
BonsideFinTech-Hacker News, July 2023
BotifySaaSSEOBlog Article, September 2022
BraintrustSoftware & TechnologyReal-time AnalyticsWritten Blog from Meetup Video, July 2024
ByConitySoftware & TechnologyBig Data Analysis EngineGitHub
BytedanceSocial platformsThe ClickHouse Meetup East, October 2020
CARTOBusiness IntelligenceGeo analyticsGeospatial processing with ClickHouse
CERNResearchExperimentPress release, April 2012
CHEQSoftware & TechnologyGTM SecurityMeetup Video, January 2023 Slides, January 2023
Campaign DeputySaaSAnalytics, LogsTwitter, February 2023, Tweet, July 2023
Canopus NetworksAI for TelecomReal-time analytics--Meetup Presentation
Capgo.appApp developmentReal-time statistics--Twitter
CardsMobileFinanceAnalyticsVC.ru
CastleFraud DetectionMain productCommunity Slack
Cato NetworksNetwork SecuritySecurity event analytics8B (4TB) new events per dayFull Stack Developers Israel, Jan 2023
CDN77Software & TechnologyContent Delivery NetworkGitHub Comment, April 2024
ChainbaseBlockchainMain productDocumentation
ChatLayerAI virtual assistantsAnalyticsPress Release, December 2021
ChecklySoftware DevelopmentAnalyticsTwitter, October 2021
ChelPipe GroupAnalyticsBlog post, June 2021
ChromaSoftware & TechnologyAI-native embedded databaseGitHub Repository Twitter, February 2023
CipherStashSoftware & TechnologyAnalyticsMeetup Presentation
CiscoNetworkingTraffic analysisLightning talk, October 2019
Citadel SecuritiesFinanceContribution, March 2019
CitymobilTaxiAnalyticsBlog Post in Russian, March 2020
ClearbitAIProduct usageClickHouse Cloud user
ClickFunnelsWebsite BuilderClickHouse Cloud user
ClickVisualSoftwareLogging PlatformBlog Post, May 2022
ClogSoftware & TechnologyLoggingBlog, February 2023
CloudflareCDNTraffic analysis36 serversBlog post, May 2017, Blog post, March 2018
CloudRaftSoftware & TechnologyConsulting ServicesTwitter, May 2024
CodegiantSecurityMain productBlog, December 2023
CognitivAdTechOffline Feature StoreBlog, Aug 2024
CoinhallWeb3Blockchain Data PlatformBlog, Aug 2024
CoinpaprikaSoftware & TechnologyCryptocurrency Market Data AnalysisBlog, May 2023
ComcastMediaCDN Traffic AnalysisApacheCon 2019 Talk
Common RoomMarketing SaaSReal-Time AnalyticsSeattle Meetup, March 2024
ConstructorE-commerce SearchE-commerce SearchClickHouse Cloud user
ContentsquareWeb analyticsMain productMeetup Video, January 2023 Blog Post, October 2022 Blog post in French, November 2018
CorootSoftware & TechnologyObservabilityTwitter, July 2023
CorsearchMarketing SaaS (Brand Protection)Main DatastoreSeattle Meetup, March 2023
CorunetAnalyticsMain productSlides in English, April 2019
CovalentFinancial - CryptoBlockchain analysisClickHouse Cloud user
CraiditX 氪信Finance AIAnalysisSlides in English, November 2019
CraigslistClassifiedsRate limiting (Redis replacement)SF Meetup, March 2024
CrazypandaGamesLive session on ClickHouse meetup
CriteoRetailMain productSlides in English, October 2018
CryptologyDigital Assets Trading PlatformJob advertisement, March 2021
Culver Max Entertainment/Sony PicturesTelevision/EntertainmentMedia streaming analyticsClickHouse Cloud user
Cumul.ioSoftware & TechnologyCustomer AnalyticsBlog Post, June 2022
DB PilotSoftware & TechnologyDatabase GUITwitter, August 2023
DENICSoftware & TechnologyData Science AnalyticsBlog Post, May 2022
DNSMonsterSoftware & TechnologyDNS MonitoringGitHub Repository
DarwiniumSoftware & TechnologySecurity and Fraud AnalyticsBlog Post, July 2022
Dash0APM PlatformMain productCareers page
DashdiveInfrastructure managementAnalyticsHacker News, 2024
DassanaCloud data platformMain product--Blog Post, Jan 2023 Direct reference, April 2022
DatafoldData Reliability PlatformJob advertisement, April 2022
Dataliance for China TelecomTelecomAnalyticsSlides in Chinese, January 2018
DeepFlowSoftware & TechnologyObservabilityGitHub
DeepLMachine LearningBlog Post, July 2022 Video, October 2021
Deepglint 格灵深瞳AI, Computer VisionOLAPOfficial Website
DeeplayGaming AnalyticsJob advertisement, 2020
DepotSoftware & TechnologyCI & Build AccelerationTwitter, April 2024
Deutsche BankFinanceBI AnalyticsMeetup Video, December 2022 Slides in English, October 2019
DevHubStackSoftware & TechnologyCommunity ManagementTwitter, May 2024
DidiTransportation & Ride SharingObservability400+ logging, 40 tracingPBs/day / 40GB/s write throughput, 15M queries/day, 200 QPS peakBlog, Apr 2024
DigiCertNetwork SecurityDNS Platformover 35 billion events per dayJob posting, Aug 2022
Disney+Video StreamingAnalytics395 TiBMeetup Video, December 2022 Slides, December 2022
DittofeedSoftware & TechnologyOpen Source Customer EngagementHacker News, June 2023
Diva-eDigital consultingMain ProductSlides in English, September 2019
Dolphin EmulatorGamesAnalyticsTwitter, September 2022
DoorDashE-commerceMonitoringMeetup, December 2024
Dopple.ioE-commerce3D AnalyticsMeetup, September 2024
DotSentrySoftware & TechnologyMonitoring for Polkadot EcosystemForum Post, May 2024
DrDroidSoftware & TechnologyMonitoringSlack, August 2023
Duckbill GroupSoftware & TechnologyTwitter, May 2024
eBayE-commerceLogs, Metrics and EventsOfficial website, Sep 2020
EcommpayPayment ProcessingLogsVideo, Nov 2019
EcwidE-commerce SaaSMetrics, LoggingSlides in Russian, April 2019
EffodioObservability, Root cause analysisEvent storage--Blog, 2024
EggError AggregationMain ProductGitHub repository
ElectrumTechnologyReal-time AnalyticsMeetup Blog, October 1
EngageSoftware & TechnologyCustomer EngagementTwitter Post, May 2024
EmbraceObservabilityLogsBlog post, June 2024
EnsembleAnalyticsAnalyticsOfficial website, Sep 2020
EventBunker.ioServerless Data ProcessingTwitter, April 2021
ExitLagSoftware & TechnologyGaming Data RoutingBlog, June 2023
ExitLagSoftware & TechnologyOptimized Gaming ExperienceClickHouse Blog, June 2023
ExnessTradingMetrics, LoggingTalk in Russian, May 2019
ExploAnalytics-Integrations Page, August 2022
FastlyInternet ServicesMetrics (Graphite replacement)Boston Meetup, Dec 2023
FastNetMonDDoS ProtectionMain ProductOfficial website
FastnearInfrastructureMain productTwitter, 2024
FeatBitSoftware & TechnologyFeature Flag ManagementGitHub, August 2023
FinBoxSoftware & TechnologyFinancial ServicesSlack
FingerprintFraud detectionFraud detectionMeetup
FireboltAnalyticsMain product--VLDB 2022 paper, VLDB 2022 slides
Fl0CloudServer management--Meetup presentation
Flipkarte-CommerceTalk in English, July 2020
FliptSoftwareSoftware development management--Blog, 2024
Flock SafetyCrime SurveillanceReal Time Traffic Analytics--Meetup,December 2024
FortiSIEMInformation SecuritySupervisor and WorkerDocumentation
Fortis GamesGame studioOnline data analytics-Blog post, July 2023
FoxwaySoftware & Technologye-CommerceClickHouse Meetup, April 2024
Friendly CaptchaBot ProtectionJob Posting, Aug 2022
FunCorpGames14 bn records/day as of Jan 2021Article
Futurra GroupAnalyticsArticle in Russian, December 2021
G-Core LabsSecurityMain productJob posting, May 2022
Galaxy-FutureSoftware & TechnologyMetric Monitoring & MeasurementCudgX GitHub Repository
GenieeAd networkMain productBlog post in Japanese, July 2017
GenotekBioinformaticsMain productVideo, August 2020
GigapipeManaged ClickHouseMain productOfficial website
GigasheetAnalyticsMain productDirect Reference, February 2022
GitLabCode and DevOpsAPMOfficial website
GlaberMonitoringMain productWebsite
Glenrose GroupExpense managementTwitter
GlutenSoftware & TechnologySpark performanceGithub, July 2023
GoldskySoftware & TechnologyBlockchain data analytics-Documentation, July 2023
Good Job GamesGamesEvent ProcessingJob Posting, Aug 2022
GoodpeopleHuman ResourcesOLAPTwitter, 2023
GorgiasSoftware & TechnologyeCommerce Helpdesk AnalyticsClickHouse Slack, April 2023
GrafbaseSoftware & TechnologyGraphQL API ManagementBlog, June 2023
GraphCDNCDNTraffic AnalyticsBlog Post in English, August 2021
GraphJSONCloud analytics platformMain product--Official Website, November 2021
GraphQL HiveSoftware DevelopmentTraffic analysisSource code
GroundcoverObservabilityKubernetes Observability-Documentation, July 2023
GrouparooData Warehouse IntegrationsMain productOfficial Website, August 2021
GrowthbookOpen Source Feature FlaggingIntegrationOfficial Website, July 2022
GumletCDNAnalyticsMeetup Presentation
HarveyAI for legalNetwork analyticsSan Francisco Meetup, September 2024
HUYAVideo StreamingAnalyticsSlides in Chinese, October 2018
Haibo 海博科技Big DataOLAPPersonal reference
HeliconeSoftware & TechnologyLLM monitoringMeetup, August 2023
Hewlett-PackardSoftware & Technology-LinkedIn post, November 2023
Hi-FiSoftware & TechnologyMusic Industry AnalyticsBlog Post, January 2023
HighlightSoftware & TechnologyMonitoringHacker News, February 2023, GitHub
HockeyStackAnalytics platformOLAPBlog
HoneybadgerSoftwareError tracking--Mastadon 2024
HookdeckSoftware & TechnologyWebhookTwitter, June 2023
HopsteinerAgriculture-Job post, July 2023
HorizonSoftware & TechnologyGaming AnalyticsTwitter, July 2023
HubalzWeb analyticsMain productTwitter, July 2023
HuntressSecurity analyticsMain productBlog Post, November 2024
HydrolixCloud data platformMain productDocumentation
HyperDxSoftware & TechnologyOpen TelemetryHackerNews, May 2023
HystaxCloud OperationsObservability Analytics--Blog
IBMAPM PlatformEx-InstanaSee Instana
IBM QRadarIBM QRadar Log InsightsMain ProductIBM Blog
ICAFinTechRisk ManagementBlog Post in English, Sep 2020
IdealistaReal EstateAnalyticsBlog Post in English, April 2019
ImprovadoRevenue OperationsData StackBlog Post, December 2021
INCREFFRetail TechnologyBusiness IntelligenceMeetup Presentation
InigoSoftware & TechnologyGraphQL GatewayBlog, March 2023 Blog, June 2023
InfobaleenAI markting toolAnalyticsOfficial site
InfovistaNetworksAnalyticsSlides in English, October 2019
InngestSoftware & TechnologyServerless queues and jobsTechCrunch, July 2023
InnoGamesGamesMetrics, LoggingSlides in Russian, September 2019
InstabugAPM PlatformMain productBlog Post, May 2022
InstacartDeliveryData Engineering and InfrastructureBlog Post, May 2022
InstanaAPM PlatformMain productTwitter post
IntegrosPlatform for video servicesAnalyticsSlides in Russian, May 2019
inwtSoftware & TechnologyData ScienceBlog Post, December 2023
Ippon TechnologiesTechnology ConsultingTalk in English, July 2020
IviOnline CinemaAnalytics, MonitoringArticle in Russian, Jan 2018
JerryAutomotive SaaSAnalytics (Migrate from Redshift)Blog, May 2024
Jinshuju 金数据BI AnalyticsMain productSlides in Chinese, October 2019
JitsuCloud SoftwareData PipelineDocumentation, Hacker News post
JuiceFSStorageShopping Cart--Blog
Jump CapitalFintechInvestor--Chicago meetup, September 2024
Jump TradingFinancialAnalytics--Chicago meetup, September 2024
JuneProduct analyticsMain product--Job post
JuspaySoftware & TechnologyPaymentsBlog, March 2023
KGK GlobalVehicle monitoringPress release, June 2021
KMK OnlineDigital ServicesStreaming analyticsClickHouse Cloud user
KaikoDigital Assets Data ProviderJob advertisement, April 2022
KakaocorpInternet companyif(kakao)2020, if(kakao)2021
KlaviyoE-Commerce Marketing Automation Platform128 nodesKlaviyo Engineering Blog, Jan 2023 , Klaviyo Engineering Blog, July 2023
Knock.appSoftwareNotifications management--Twitter, 2024
Kodiak DataCloudsMain productSlides in Engish, April 2018
KonturSoftware DevelopmentMetricsTalk in Russian, November 2018
Kopo KopoFinTechMetricsClickHouse Cloud user
KuaishouVideoClickHouse Meetup, October 2018
Kujiale 酷家乐VR smart interior design platform.Use in log monitoring platform.Main cluster is 800+ CPU cores, 4000+ GB RAM.SSD 140+ TB, HDD 280+ TB.Blog, July 2023
KyligenceManaged ServiceMain ProductWebsite
LANCOM SystemsNetwork SolutionsTraffic analysis--ClickHouse Operator for Kubernetes, Hacker News post
LangchainSoftware & TechnologyLLM Monitoring--Blog, Apr 2024
Langtrace AISoftware & TechnologyLLM Monitoring--Twitter, May 2024
LagoBilling automation-GitHub Wiki post
LagonSoftware DevelopmentServerless FunctionsTwitter, 2023
LaudspeakerSoftware & TechnologyOpen Source MessagingGitHub
Lawrence Berkeley National LaboratoryResearchTraffic analysis5 servers55 TiBSlides in English, April 2019
LeverTalent ManagementRecruiting--Hacker News post
LifeStreetAd networkMain product75 servers (3 replicas)5.27 PiBBlog post in Russian, February 2017
LimeChatMobile chatWhatsapp Commerce--LinkedIn 2024
LiteLLMSoftwareAPI management-GitHub
Little Red Book (Xiaohongshu)Social MediaData warehousePresentation, March 2023
LogfireAISoftware & TechnologyMonitoring & ObservabilityTwitter, March 2024
LogSnagSoftware & TechnologyRealtime MonitoringInterview, December 2022
LogtailCloud, SaaSLog Management--Official Website
Loja IntegradaE-CommerceCase Study, March 2023
LookforsaleE-CommerceJob Posting, December 2021
LoopmeAdTechAnalyticsBlog, Aug 2024
LuabaseSoftwareAnalyticsHacker News, April 2022
LyftRideshare-Twitter, July 2023
MAXILECTAd Tech, Blockchain, ML, AIJob advertisement, 2021
MGIDAd networkWeb-analyticsBlog post in Russian, April 2020
MUXOnline VideoVideo AnalyticsTalk in English, August 2019
Mail.ru Cloud SolutionsCloud servicesMain productArticle in Russian
MarfeelMobile SaaSJob offer, Apr 2022
MarilynAdvertisingStatisticsTalk in Russian, June 2017
MasMovilTelecomTelecom services--Blog
Match SystemsSoftware & TechnologyBlockchain Intelligence & AMLJob Posting, March 2024
MelloMarketingAnalytics1 serverArticle, October 2020
MemfaultSoftware & TechnologyIOT MonitoringJob Listing, August 2023
cBioPortalHealthcareDatstore backing portal for cancer genomicsNYC Meetup, Dec 2023
MessageBirdTelecommunicationsStatisticsSlides in English, November 2018
MetodaSoftware & TechnologyAdvertistingClickHouse Meetup, September 2022
MetricFireManaged ServiceMonitoringBlog, November 2022
Microsoft - ClarityWeb AnalyticsClarity (Main Product)Meetup Video, January 2023 A question on GitHub
Microsoft - TitanSoftware & TechnologyInternal Data Analytics (Titan)Meetup Video, January 2023
MiddlewareSoftwareCloud management--SF Meetup, March 2024
MindsDBMachine LearningMain ProductOfficial Website
ModeoSoftware & TechnologyData EngineeringBlog, June 2023
moosejsSoftware & TechnologyOpen-source developer frameworkBlog Post, May 2024
MotodataMonitoringMain ProductOfficial Website
Muse GroupMusic SoftwarePerformance MonitoringBlog post in Russian, January 2021
MyScaleSoftware & TechnologyAI DatabaseDocs
NANO CorpSoftware & TechnologyNOC as a ServiceBlog Post, July 2022
NGINXApplication Delivery NetworkNGINX Management SuiteDocumentation
NIC LabsNetwork MonitoringRaTA-DNSBlog post, March 2021
NixysSoftware & TechnologyDevOps, SRE and DevSecOpsBlog Post, March 2024
NLMKSteelMonitoringArticle in Russian, Jan 2022
NOC ProjectNetwork MonitoringAnalyticsMain ProductOfficial Website
NansenFinance - CryptoAnalyticsPress release
NarrativeSoftware & TechnologyAI AutomationHacker News, May 2024
Nationale Databank WegverkeersSoftware & TechnologyRoad Traffic MonitoringPresentation at Foss4G, August 2019
NebiusSaaSMain productOfficial website
NeocomAI SaaSMain product--Job listing
NeocomSoftware & TechnologySales PlatformHacker News, September 2023
NeonDBCloudPostgres management--Blog, 2024
NetMetaObservabilityMain ProductTwitter, December 2022
NetflixSoftware & TechnologyVideo StreamingTwitter, June 2023
NetskopeNetwork SecurityJob advertisement, March 2021
Nexpath NetworksSoftware & TechnologyNetwork AnalysisSlides, September 2021 Video, September 2021
NineDataSoftware & TechnologyDMaaSClickHouse Meetup in Hangzhou, May 2024
NoctionNetwork TechnologyMain ProductOfficial Website
NotionlyticsSoftware & TechnologyPage analytics for NotionTwitter, July 2023
NtopNetwork MonitoningMonitoringOfficial website, January 2022
Nuna Inc.Health Data AnalyticsTalk in English, July 2020
NutanixSoftware & TechnologyMain ProductSlides, March 2024
OdenSoftware & TechnologyManufacturingMeetup, April 2023
OdoscopeSoftware & TechnologyCustomer Engagement PlatformAwards Submission, February 2023
Ok.ruSocial Network72 servers810 TB compressed, 50bn rows/day, 1.5 TB/daySmartData conference, October 2021
OmnicommTransportation MonitoringFacebook post, October 2021
OneAPMMonitoring and Data AnalysisMain productSlides in Chinese, October 2018
One Fact FoundationHealthcareCDN/Web data2PBGitHub repository
OneUptimeObservability platformAnalyticsGitHub repository
Onepixel.linkSoftwareURL shorterner--Twitter, 2024
OngageMarketingAnalyticsBlog
OoklaSoftware & TechnologyNetwork IntelligencePresentation at J on the Beach, June 2023
OONIOpen Observatory of Network Interference (OONI)Main productBlog, May 2023Twitter August 2022
Open TargetsGenome ResearchGenome SearchTwitter, October 2021, Blog
OpenLITSoftware & TechnologyOTEL Monitoring with AIGitHub
OpenMeterExpense ManagementMain productOffical blog post, 2023
OpenReplayProduct AnalyticsSession ReplayDocs
OpenseeFinancial AnalyticsMain product--Blog Post, February 2022 Blog Post, December 2021
OppoHardwareConsumer Electronics CompanyClickHouse Meetup in Chengdu, April 2024
OpsVerseObservabilityTwitter, 2022
OpstraceObservabilitySource code
OxideHardware & SoftwareServer Control PlaneGitHub Repository
OZONE-commerceOfficial website
PITS Globale DatenrettungsdiensteData RecoveryAnalytics
PRANAIndustrial predictive analyticsMain productNews (russian), Feb 2021
PaceMarketing & SalesInternal appClickHouse Cloud user
PanelbearAnalyticsMonitoring and AnalyticsTech Stack, November 2020
PapermarkSoftware & TechnologyDocument Sharing & AnalyticsTwitter, September 2023
Percent 百分点AnalyticsMain ProductSlides in Chinese, June 2019
PerconaPerformance analysisPercona Monitoring and ManagementOfficial website, Mar 2020
PhareUptime MonitoringMain ProductOfficial website, Aug 2023
PheLiGeSoftware & TechnologyGenetic StudiesAcademic Paper, November 2020
PingCAPAnalyticsReal-Time Transactional and Analytical Processing--GitHub, TiFlash/TiDB
PirschSoftware & TechnologyWeb AnalyticsHacker News, April 2023
Piwik PROWeb AnalyticsOfficial website, Dec 2018
PlaneSoftware & TechnologyProject ManagementTwitter, September 2023
PlausibleAnalyticsMain ProductBlog Post, December 2021 Twitter, June 2020
PoeticMetricMetricsMain ProductCommunity Slack, April 2022
Portkey AILLMOpsMain ProductLinkedIn post, August 2023
PostHogProduct AnalyticsMain ProductRelease Notes, October 2020, Blog, November 2021
PostmatesDeliveryTalk in English, July 2020
Pragma InnovationTelemetry and Big Data AnalysisMain productSlides in English, October 2018
PrefectSoftware & TechnologyMain ProductBlog, May 2024
PropelAnalyticsMain productBlog, January 2024
Property FinderReal Estate-ClickHouse Cloud user
QINGCLOUDCloud servicesMain productSlides in Chinese, October 2018
QratorDDoS protectionMain productBlog Post, March 2019
QualifiedSales Pipeline ManagementData and Messaging layersJob posting, Nov 2022
Qube Research & TechnologiesFinTechAnalysisClickHouse Cloud user
QuickCheckFinTechAnalyticsBlog post, May 2022
R-VisionInformation SecurityArticle in Russian, December 2021
RELEXSupply Chain PlanningForecastingMeetup Video, December 2022 Slides, December 2022
RaiffeisenbankBankingAnalyticsLecture in Russian, December 2020
RailwaySoftware & TechnologyPaaS Software ToolsChangelog, May 2023
RamblerInternet servicesAnalyticsTalk in Russian, April 2018
RampFinancial ServicesReal-Time Analytics, Fraud DetectionNYC Meetup, March 2024
Rapid Delivery AnalyticsRetailAnalyticsClickHouse Cloud user
ReleemDatabasesMySQL management--Blog 2024
ReplicaUrban PlanningAnalyticsJob advertisement
Request MetricsSoftware & TechnologyObservabilityHacker News, May 2023
RengageMarketing AnalyticsMain product--Bellevue Meetup, August 2024
ResmoSoftware & TechnologyCloud Security & Asset Management1 c7g.xlarge node,
RetellSpeech synthesisAnalyticsBlog Article, August 2020
RivetSoftware & TechnologyGamer Server ScalingHackerNews, August 2023
RobloxGamingSafety operations100M events per daySan Francisco Meetup, September 2024
RoktSoftware & TechnologyeCommerceMeetup Video, December 2022 Slides, December 2022
RollbarSoftware DevelopmentMain ProductOfficial Website
RspamdAntispamAnalyticsOfficial Website
RuSIEMSIEMMain ProductOfficial Website
RunRevealSIEMMain ProductSF Meetup, Nov 2023
S7 AirlinesAirlinesMetrics, LoggingTalk in Russian, March 2019
SEMrushMarketingMain productSlides in Russian, August 2018
SESCO TradingFinancialAnalysisClickHouse Cloud user
SGKGovernment Social SecurityAnalyticsSlides in English, November 2019
SMI2NewsAnalyticsBlog Post in Russian, November 2017
SQLPadSoftware & TechnologyWeb-based SQL editor.GitHub, March 2023
SantimentBehavioral analytics for the crypto marketMain ProductGithub repo
SberBanking, Fintech, Retail, Cloud, Media128 servers>1 PBJob advertisement, March 2021
Scale8Tag Management and AnalyticsMain product--Source Code
ScarfOpen source analyticsMain product--Meetup, December 2024
Scireum GmbHe-CommerceMain productTalk in German, February 2020
ScrapingBeeSoftware & TechnologyWeb scraping APITwitter, January 2024
ScratchDBSoftware & TechnologyServerless AnalyticsGitHub
SegmentData processingMain product9 * i3en.3xlarge nodes 7.5TB NVME SSDs, 96GB Memory, 12 vCPUsSlides, 2019
sembot.ioShopping AdsA comment on LinkedIn, 2020
SendinblueSoftware & TechnologySegmentation100 nodesBlog, February 2023
SentioSoftware & TechnologyObservabilityTwitter, April 2023
SentrySoftware DevelopmentMain productBlog Post in English, May 2019
seo.doAnalyticsMain productSlides in English, November 2019
Serif HealthHealthcarePrice transparency platformChicago meetup, Sempteber 2019
ServerlessServerless AppsMetricsClickHouse Cloud user
ServiceNowManaged ServicesQualitative Mobile AnalyticsMeetup Video, January 2023 Slides, January 2023
Sewer AISoftware & Technology-ClickHouse Cloud user
ShopeeE-CommerceDistributed Tracing--Meetup Video, April 2024 Slides, April 2024 Blog Post, June 2024
SigNozObservability PlatformMain ProductSource code
SinaNewsSlides in Chinese, October 2018
SinchSoftware & TechnologyCustomer Communications CloudHackerNews, May 2023
SipfrontSoftware DevelopmentAnalyticsTwitter, October 2021
SiteBehaviour AnalyticsSoftwareAnalytics--Twitter, 2024
SkoolCommunity platformBehavioral/Experimentation Analytics100m rows/daySoCal Meetup, August 2024
slidoSoftware & TechnologyQ&A and PollingMeetup, April 2023
SolarwindsSoftware & TechnologyMain productTalk in English, March 2018
Sonrai SecurityCloud Security-Slack comments
Spark New ZealandTelecommunicationsSecurity OperationsBlog Post, Feb 2020
SpecSoftware & TechnologyOnline Fraud DetectionHackerNews, August 2023
spectateSoftware & TechnologyMonitoring & Incident ManagementTwitter, August 2023
SplioSoftware & TechnologyIndividuation MarketingSlack, September 2023
SplitbeeAnalyticsMain ProductBlog Post, Mai 2021
SplunkBusiness AnalyticsMain productSlides in English, January 2018
SpotifyMusicExperimentationSlides, July 2018
StaffbaseSoftware & TechnologyInternal CommunicationsClickHouse Slack, April 2023
StaffcopInformation SecurityMain ProductOfficial website, Documentation
StatsigSoftware & TechnologyReal-time analyticsVideo
StreamkapData Platform-Video
SuningE-CommerceUser behaviour analyticsBlog article
SuperologySoftware & TechnologyCustomer AnalyticsBlog Post, June 2022
SuperwallMonetization ToolingMain productWord of mouth, Jan 2022
SwarmFarm RoboticsAgriculture & TechnologyMain ProductMeetup Slides
SwetrixAnalyticsMain ProductSource code
Swift NavigationGeo PositioningData PipelinesJob posting, Nov 2022
SyneriseML&AIFeature Store--Presentation, April 2020
SynpseApplication ManagementMain Product--Twitter, January 2022
SynqSoftware & TechnologyMain ProductBlog Post, July 2023
sumsubSoftware & TechnologyVerification platformMeetup, July 2022
Talo Game ServicesGaming AnalyticsEvent-based player analyticsBlog, August 2024
Tasrie IT ServicesSoftware & TechnologyAnalyticsBlog, January 2025
TURBOARDBI AnalyticsOfficial website
TeamAptFinTechData ProcessingOfficial Website
TeamtailorRecruitment Software-ClickHouse Cloud user
TekionAutomotive RetailClickstream AnalyticsBlog Post, June 2024
TemporalInfrastructure softwareObservability productBellevue Meetup, August 2024
Tencent Music Entertainment (TME)BigDataData processingBlog in Chinese, June 2020
TencentBig DataData processingSlides in Chinese, October 2018
TencentMessagingLoggingTalk in Chinese, November 2019
TeralyticsMobilityAnalyticsTech blog
TeslaElectric vehicle and clean energy companyVacancy description, March 2021
The GuildAPI PlatformMonitoringBlog Post, November 2022 Blog
TheiaSoftware & TechnologyThreat IntelligenceTwitter, July 2023
ThirdWebSoftware & TechnologyBlockchain analysisClickHouse Cloud user
TimeflowSoftwareAnalyticsBlog
TimeplusSoftware & TechnologyStreaming AnalyticsMeetup, August 2023
TinybirdReal-time Data ProductsData processingOfficial website
TrackingPlanMarketing & SalesMonitoringClickHouse Cloud user
Traffic StarsAD network300 servers in Europe/US1.8 PiB, 700 000 insert rps (as of 2021)Slides in Russian, May 2018
TrillabitSoftware & TechnologyBusiness IntelligenceBlog, January 2023
Trip.comTravel ServicesLoggingMeetup, March 2023
TurkcellTelecomBI Analytics2 nodes2TB per day, 100TB in totalYouTube Video
TweeqFintechSpending Account--Engineering Blog, May 2024
TwilioCustomer engagementTwilio SendGrid-10b events/dayMeetup presentation, September 2024
TydoCustomer intelligenceCustomer Segmentation product--SoCal meetup, August 2024
URLsLabSoftware & TechnologyWordPress PluginTwitter, July 2023 , Twitter, September 2023
UTMSTATAnalyticsMain productBlog post, June 2020
UberTaxiLoggingSlides, February 2020
UptraceSoftwareTracing SolutionOfficial website, March 2021
UseTechSoftware DevelopmentJob Posting, December 2021
UsermavenProduct AnalyticsMain ProductHackerNews, January 2023
VKontakteSocial NetworkStatistics, LoggingSlides in Russian, August 2018
VKontechDistributed SystemsMigrating from MongoDB--Blog, January 2022
VMwareCloudVeloCloud, SDNProduct documentation
Valueleaf Services Pvt.LtdSoftware & TechnologyMartech platform, Ads platform and Loan aggregator platformClickHouse Slack, April 2023
VantageSoftware & TechnologyCloud Cost ManagementMeetup, April 2023 , ClickHouse Blog, June 2023
VelvetDatabase managementMain product--Job listing
VercelTraffic and Performance AnalyticsDirect reference, October 2021
VexoApp developmentAnalyticsTwitter, December 2023
VidazooAdvertisingAnalyticsClickHouse Cloud user
VimeoVideo hostingAnalytics--Blog post
VisiologyBusiness intelligenceAnalytics--Company website
VoltmetrixDatabase managementMain product--Blog post
VoltusEnergyBlog Post, Aug 2022
W3 AnalyticsBlockchainDashboards for NFT analyticsCommunity Slack, July 2023
WSPR LiveSoftware & TechnologyWSPR Spot DataTwitter, April 2023
WaitlystSoftware & TechnologyAI Customer Journey ManagementTwitter, June 2023
Walmart LabsInternet, RetailTalk in English, July 2020
WanShanDataSoftware & TechnologyMain ProductMeetup Slides in Chinese
WargamingGamesInterview
WebGazerUptime MonitoringMain ProductCommunity Slack, April 2022
WebScrapingHQSoftware & TechnologyWeb scraping APIX, Novemeber 2024
Weights & BiasesSoftware & TechnologyLLM MonitoringTwitter, April 2024
WildberriesE-commerceOfficial website
WisebitsIT SolutionsAnalyticsSlides in Russian, May 2019
WorkatoAutomation SoftwareTalk in English, July 2020
WowzaVideo PlatformStreaming AnalyticsClickHouse Cloud user
WundergraphSoftware & TechnologyAPI PlatformTwitter, February 2023
XataSoftware & TechnologySaaS observability dashboardTwitter, March 2024
XenossMartech, Adtech developmentOfficial website
Xiaoxin TechEducationCommon purposeSlides in English, November 2019
XimalayaAudio sharingOLAPSlides in English, November 2019
YTsaurusDistributed Storage and ProcessingMain product--Main website
Yandex CloudPublic CloudMain productTalk in Russian, December 2019
Yandex DataLensBusiness IntelligenceMain productSlides in Russian, December 2019
Yandex Markete-CommerceMetrics, LoggingTalk in Russian, January 2019
Yandex MetricaWeb analyticsMain product630 servers in one cluster, 360 servers in another cluster, 1862 servers in one department133 PiB / 8.31 PiB / 120 trillion recordsSlides, February 2020
YellowfinAnalyticsMain product--Integration
YotascaleCloudData pipeline2 bn records/dayLinkedIn (Accomplishments)
Your AnalyticsProduct AnalyticsMain Product-Twitter, November 2021
Zagrava TradingJob offer, May 2021
ZappiSoftware & TechnologyMarket ResearchTwitter Post, June 2024)
ZerodhaStock BrokerLoggingBlog, March 2023
Zing DataSoftware & TechnologyBusiness IntelligenceBlog, May 2023
ZipySoftware & TechnologyUser session debugBlog, April 2023
ZomatoOnline food orderingLoggingBlog, July 2023
ZomatoFood & BeverageFood Delivery--Blog 2024
АС "Стрела"TransportationJob posting, Jan 2022
ДомКликReal EstateArticle in Russian, October 2021
МКБBankWeb-system monitoringSlides in Russian, September 2019
ООО «МПЗ Богородский»AgricultureArticle in Russian, November 2020
ЦВТSoftware DevelopmentMetrics, LoggingBlog Post, March 2019, in Russian
ЦФТBanking, Financial products, PaymentsMeetup in Russian, April 2020
Цифровой РабочийIndustrial IoT, AnalyticsBlog post in Russian, March 2021