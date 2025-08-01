ClickHouse logo
ClickHouse Private Training for Zalando

Date: August 13, 2025

Time: 2:00 PM - 4:00 PM CEST

Duration: 2 hours

Format: Virtual instructor-led training with hands-on lab

You’ve heard about the power and performance of ClickHouse. Maybe you’ve even tried it yourself. In this private, instructor-led training event, you will learn how ClickHouse is blazing fast for analyzing massive datasets in real time, as well as tips and tricks for getting data in and starting a POC.

Topics covered in this training include:

  • Introduction to ClickHouse
  • Deep Dive into the ClickHouse Architecture
  • Inserting Data

New to ClickHouse? ClickHouse is a fast, open-source, column-oriented database management system that is designed for real-time analytics of large volumes of data. Popular use cases include:

Hosted by

Rich Raposa

Rich Raposa

Director of ClickHouse Global Learning

