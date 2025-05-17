Join us at Open House, the ClickHouse user conference, May 28-29 in San Francisco. ->->
ClickHouse logo
Sign in

News & Events / Webinar

ClickHouse Private Training for Visa

Date: June 10, 2025

Time: 9:00 a.m. PT | 12:00 p.m. ET

Duration: 2 hours

You’ve heard about the power and performance of ClickHouse. Maybe you’ve even tried it yourself. In this private, instructor-led training event for Visa, you will learn how ClickHouse is blazing fast for analyzing massive datasets in real time, as well as tips and tricks for getting the most performance out of your ClickHouse applications.

Topics covered in this training include:

  • Intro to ClickHouse
  • ClickHouse Architecture
  • Optimizing Table Schemas
  • ClickHouse Materialized Views
  • Deleting and Updating Data in ClickHouse
  • Improving Query Performance with Projections and Skipping Indexes

New to ClickHouse? ClickHouse is a fast, open-source, column-oriented database management system that is designed for real-time analytics of large volumes of data. Popular use cases include:

Hosted by

photo-rich-raposa.jpeg

Rich Raposa

Director of ClickHouse Global Learning

Loading form...

Upcoming events

ClickHouse Meetup in Shenzhen
Meetup
ClickHouse Meetup in Shenzhen
May 17, 2025
Shenzhen (China)
Microsoft Build
Event
Microsoft Build
May 19, 2025
Seattle (United States)
ClickHouse Meetup in Belgium
Meetup
ClickHouse Meetup in Belgium
May 20, 2025
Leuven (Belgium)

Products

Resources

Company

Join our community

Comparisons

ClickHouse logo
Stay informed on feature releases, product roadmap, support, and cloud offerings!
Loading form...
© 2025 ClickHouse, Inc. HQ in the Bay Area, CA and Amsterdam, NL.
TrademarkPrivacySecurityLegalCookie policy