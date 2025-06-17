ClickHouse Private Training for Verizon

Date: July 24, 2025

Time: 11:00 AM - 1:00 PM EDT

Duration: 2 hours

Format: Virtual instructor-led training with hands-on lab

You’ve heard about the power and performance of ClickHouse. Maybe you’ve even tried it yourself. In this private, instructor-led training event for Verizon, you will learn how ClickHouse is blazing fast for analyzing massive datasets in real time, as well as tips and tricks for getting the most performance out of your ClickHouse applications.

Topics covered in this training include:

Intro to ClickHouse

ClickHouse Architecture

Optimizing Table Schemas

ClickHouse Materialized Views

Deleting and Updating Data in ClickHouse

Improving Query Performance with Projections and Skipping Indexes

New to ClickHouse? ClickHouse is a fast, open-source, column-oriented database management system that is designed for real-time analytics of large volumes of data. Popular use cases include: