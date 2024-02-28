News & Events / Webinar

v24.2 Community Call

Date: February 29, 2024
Time: 8:00 AM (PST) / 5:00 PM (CET)

Join us for the ClickHouse 24.2 Community Call.

Every month we get together with the community (users, contributors, customers, those interested in learning more about ClickHouse) to discuss what is coming in the latest release.

Original creator, co-founder, and CTO of ClickHouse Alexey Milovidov will walk us through the highlights of the release, provide live demos, and share vision into what is coming in the roadmap. Keep your eyes open as, sometimes, we include a number of special guests.

But it isn’t just one-way, each call ends with a curated Q&A where you can ask the questions that are top of mind for you.

It’s here. It’s monthly. It’s a time to spend with the community and participate in the conversation.

Hosted by

alexey-milovidov[1].png

Alexey Milovidov

CTO

Mark Needham

Product Marketing Engineer

photo-tyler-hannan.jpeg

Tyler Hannan

Senior Director, Developer Advocacy

Loading form...

Upcoming events

ClickHouse Meetup in London
Meetup
ClickHouse Meetup in London
Feb 28, 2024
London (United Kingdom)
ClickHouse Meetup in San Francisco
Meetup
ClickHouse Meetup in San Francisco
Mar 4, 2024
San Francisco (United States)
ClickHouse Meetup in Bellevue
Meetup
ClickHouse Meetup in Bellevue
Mar 11, 2024
Bellevue (United States)
Product
ClickHouseClickHouse CloudClickPipesClickHouse KeeperDownload
Resources
DocumentationTrainingSupportComparisonUse casesTrust CenterVideosLexiconSite map
Company
BlogOur storyCareersContact usNews and events
Join our community
GitHubSlackTwitterTelegramMeetup
Comparisons
BigQueryPostgreSQLRedshiftSnowflake
ClickHouse logo
Stay informed on feature releases, product roadmap, support, and cloud offerings!
Loading form...
© 2024 ClickHouse, Inc. HQ in the Bay Area, CA and Amsterdam, NL.
TrademarkPrivacySecurityTerms of ServiceCookie Policy