ClickHouse Private Training for Target

Format: Virtual instructor-led training with hands-on lab
You’ve heard about the power and performance of ClickHouse. Maybe you’ve even tried it yourself. In this private, instructor-led training event for Target, you will learn how ClickHouse is blazing fast for analyzing massive datasets in real time, as well as tips and tricks for getting the most performance out of your ClickHouse applications.
Topics covered in this training include:
Intro to ClickHouse
ClickHouse Architecture
Optimizing Table Schemas
ClickHouse Materialized Views
Deleting and Updating Data in ClickHouse
Improving Query Performance with Projections and Skipping Indexes
New to ClickHouse? ClickHouse is a fast, open-source, column-oriented database management system that is designed for real-time analytics of large volumes of data. Popular use cases include: