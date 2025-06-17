ClickHouse logo
ClickHouse Private Training for Target

Date: July 29, 2025

Time: 11:00 AM - 1:00 PM EDT

Duration: 2 hours

Format: Virtual instructor-led training with hands-on lab

You’ve heard about the power and performance of ClickHouse. Maybe you’ve even tried it yourself. In this private, instructor-led training event for Target, you will learn how ClickHouse is blazing fast for analyzing massive datasets in real time, as well as tips and tricks for getting the most performance out of your ClickHouse applications.

Topics covered in this training include:

  • Intro to ClickHouse
  • ClickHouse Architecture
  • Optimizing Table Schemas
  • ClickHouse Materialized Views
  • Deleting and Updating Data in ClickHouse
  • Improving Query Performance with Projections and Skipping Indexes

New to ClickHouse? ClickHouse is a fast, open-source, column-oriented database management system that is designed for real-time analytics of large volumes of data. Popular use cases include:

Hosted by

photo-rich-raposa.jpeg

Rich Raposa

Director of ClickHouse Global Learning

