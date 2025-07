ClickHouse Private Training for Rakuten

Date: October 3, 2025

Time: 1:00 PM - 3:00 PM JST / 9:30 AM - 11:30 AM IST

Duration: 2 hours

Format: Virtual instructor-led training with hands-on lab

You’ve heard about the power and performance of ClickHouse. Maybe you’ve even tried it yourself. In this private, instructor-led training event, you will learn how ClickHouse is blazing fast for analyzing massive datasets in real time, as well as tips and tricks for getting data in and starting a POC.

Topics covered in this training include:

Introduction to ClickHouse

Deep Dive into the ClickHouse Architecture

Inserting Data

New to ClickHouse? ClickHouse is a fast, open-source, column-oriented database management system that is designed for real-time analytics of large volumes of data. Popular use cases include: