ClickHouse Private Training for CVS

Date: August 19, 2025

Time: 11:00 AM - 1:00 PM EDT

Duration: 2 hours

Format: Virtual instructor-led training with hands-on lab

You’ve heard about the power and performance of ClickHouse. Maybe you’ve even tried it yourself. In this private, instructor-led training event for Target, you will learn how ClickHouse is blazing fast for analyzing massive datasets in real time, as well as tips and tricks for getting data in and starting a POC.

Topics covered in this training include:

Introduction to ClickHouse

Deep Dive into the ClickHouse Architecture

Inserting Data

New to ClickHouse? ClickHouse is a fast, open-source, column-oriented database management system that is designed for real-time analytics of large volumes of data. Popular use cases include: