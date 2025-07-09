ClickHouse logo
ClickHouse Private Training for CVS

Date: August 19, 2025

Time: 11:00 AM - 1:00 PM EDT

Duration: 2 hours

Format: Virtual instructor-led training with hands-on lab

You’ve heard about the power and performance of ClickHouse. Maybe you’ve even tried it yourself. In this private, instructor-led training event for Target, you will learn how ClickHouse is blazing fast for analyzing massive datasets in real time, as well as tips and tricks for getting data in and starting a POC.

Topics covered in this training include:

  • Introduction to ClickHouse
  • Deep Dive into the ClickHouse Architecture
  • Inserting Data

New to ClickHouse? ClickHouse is a fast, open-source, column-oriented database management system that is designed for real-time analytics of large volumes of data. Popular use cases include:

Hosted by

photo-rich-raposa.jpeg

Rich Raposa

Director of ClickHouse Global Learning

