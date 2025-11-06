ClickHouse Private Training for Vingroup

Date: November 17, 2025
Time: 2:00PM-5:00PM ICT
Duration: 3 hours
Location: Virtual - Zoom Webinar
Cost: FREE
Format: Instructor-led training with hands-on labs
What you’ll learn: In this hands on training, you will learn how ClickHouse is blazing fast for analyzing massive datasets in real time, as well as tips and tricks for getting data in and starting a POC. After completing each module and passing the accompanying quizzes, you’ll become a ClickHouse Database Associate!
There will be both instructor-led training and hands-on labs. The material is presented in modules and will include:
- Module 1: Introduction to ClickHouse
- Module 2: Deep Dive into ClickHouse Architecture
- Module 3: Inserting Data into ClickHouse
Pre-requisites:
- ClickHouse Cloud account to access the labs