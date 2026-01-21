ClickHouse raises Series D and enters LLM observability with Langfuse acquisition. More here ->->
ClickHouse Private Training at Unifonic

Date: February 2, 2026
Time: 11:00AM GST
Duration: 2 hours
Location: Office # 2605 26th Floor, Marina Plaza,. Al Marsa Street, Marina, Dubai, UAE
Cost: FREE
Format: Instructor-led training with hands-on labs

You’ve heard about the power and performance of ClickHouse. Maybe you’ve even tried it yourself. In this private, instructor-led training event for Unifonic, you will learn how ClickHouse is blazing fast for analyzing massive datasets in real time, as well as tips and tricks for getting data in and starting a POC.

Topics covered in this training include:

  • Intro to ClickHouse
  • Deep dive into the ClickHouse Architecture
  • Inserting Data
  • Modeling Data with ClickHouse
  • Analyzing Data with ClickHouse
  • ClickHouse Materialized Views

New to ClickHouse? ClickHouse is a fast, open-source, column-oriented database management system that is designed for real-time analytics of large volumes of data. Popular use cases include:

Hosted by

Rich Raposa

Director, ClickHouse Global Learning

