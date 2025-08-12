ClickHouse Private Training for RingCentral

Date: August 21, 2025

Time: 7:00AM - 1:00PM (PDT)

Duration: 6 hours

Format: Virtual instructor-led training with hands-on-labs

You’ve heard about the power and performance of ClickHouse. Maybe you’ve even tried it yourself. In this private, instructor-led training event, you will learn how ClickHouse is blazing fast for analyzing massive datasets in real time, as well as tips and tricks for getting data in and starting a POC.

Topics covered in this training include:

Intro to ClickHouse

Deep dive into the ClickHouse Architecture

Inserting Data

Modeling Data with ClickHouse

Analyzing Data with ClickHouse

ClickHouse Materialized Views

New to ClickHouse? ClickHouse is a fast, open-source, column-oriented database management system that is designed for real-time analytics of large volumes of data. Popular use cases include: