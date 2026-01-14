ClickHouse Private Training at Property Finder

Date: February 3, 2026
Time: 9:00AM GST
Duration: 4 hours
Location: TBC
Cost: FREE
Format: Instructor-led training with hands-on labs
You’ve heard about the power and performance of ClickHouse. Maybe you’ve even tried it yourself. In this private, instructor-led training event for Property Finder, you will learn how ClickHouse is blazing fast for analyzing massive datasets in real time, as well as tips and tricks for getting data in and starting a POC.
Topics covered in this training include:
- Intro to ClickHouse
- Deep dive into the ClickHouse Architecture
- Inserting Data
- Modeling Data with ClickHouse
- Analyzing Data with ClickHouse
- ClickHouse Materialized Views
New to ClickHouse? ClickHouse is a fast, open-source, column-oriented database management system that is designed for real-time analytics of large volumes of data. Popular use cases include: