ClickHouse Private Training for PayPal

Date: October 10, 2025

Time: 9:00 AM - 12:00 PM PT

Duration: 3 hours

Format: Virtual instructor-led training with hands-on-labs



What you’ll learn: In this 3 hour instructor-led training, you will learn how ClickHouse is blazing fast for analyzing massive datasets in real time, as well as tips and tricks for getting data in and starting a POC. After completing each module and passing the accompanying quizzes, you’ll become a ClickHouse Database Associate!

There will be both instructor-led training and hands-on labs. The material is presented in modules and will include:

Module 1: Introduction to ClickHouse

Module 2: Deep Dive into ClickHouse Architecture

Module 3: Inserting Data into ClickHouse



Pre-requisites:

ClickHouse Cloud account to access the labs