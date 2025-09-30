ClickHouse logo
ClickHouse Private Training for PayPal

Date: October 10, 2025
Time: 9:00 AM - 12:00 PM PT
Duration: 3 hours
Format: Virtual instructor-led training with hands-on-labs

What you’ll learn: In this 3 hour instructor-led training, you will learn how ClickHouse is blazing fast for analyzing massive datasets in real time, as well as tips and tricks for getting data in and starting a POC. After completing each module and passing the accompanying quizzes, you’ll become a ClickHouse Database Associate!

There will be both instructor-led training and hands-on labs. The material is presented in modules and will include:

Module 1: Introduction to ClickHouse
Module 2: Deep Dive into ClickHouse Architecture
Module 3: Inserting Data into ClickHouse

Pre-requisites:
ClickHouse Cloud account to access the labs

Hosted by

Rich Raposa

Rich Raposa

Director, Global Learning

