ClickHouse Private Training for Nine Entertainment Co.

Date: January 21, 2026
Time: 10:00AM AEDT
Duration: 2 hours
Location: 1 Denison St, North Sydney NSW 2060
Cost: FREE
Format: Instructor-led training with hands-on labs
You’ve heard about the power and performance of ClickHouse. Maybe you’ve even tried it yourself. In this private, instructor-led training event for Nine Entertainment, Co., you will learn how ClickHouse is blazing fast for analyzing massive datasets in real time, as well as tips and tricks for getting the most performance out of your ClickHouse applications.
Topics covered in this training include:
- Intro to ClickHouse
- ClickHouse Architecture
- Optimizing Table Schemas
- ClickHouse Materialized Views
- Deleting and Updating Data in ClickHouse
- Improving Query Performance with Projections and Skipping Indexes
- Observability with ClickHouse and Grafana
New to ClickHouse? ClickHouse is a fast, open-source, column-oriented database management system that is designed for real-time analytics of large volumes of data. Popular use cases include: