ClickHouse logo
Sign in

ClickHouse Private Training for Nine Entertainment Co.

Date: January 21, 2026
Time: 10:00AM AEDT
Duration: 2 hours
Location: 1 Denison St, North Sydney NSW 2060
Cost: FREE
Format: Instructor-led training with hands-on labs

You’ve heard about the power and performance of ClickHouse. Maybe you’ve even tried it yourself. In this private, instructor-led training event for Nine Entertainment, Co., you will learn how ClickHouse is blazing fast for analyzing massive datasets in real time, as well as tips and tricks for getting the most performance out of your ClickHouse applications.

Topics covered in this training include:

  • Intro to ClickHouse
  • ClickHouse Architecture
  • Optimizing Table Schemas
  • ClickHouse Materialized Views
  • Deleting and Updating Data in ClickHouse
  • Improving Query Performance with Projections and Skipping Indexes
  • Observability with ClickHouse and Grafana

New to ClickHouse? ClickHouse is a fast, open-source, column-oriented database management system that is designed for real-time analytics of large volumes of data. Popular use cases include:

Hosted by

Johnny Mirza

Johnny Mirza

Solution Architect

Muhammad Ali

Muhammad Ali

Senior Solution Architect

Loading form...

Upcoming events

Live Training

Real-time Analytics with ClickHouse: Level 1

  • Jan 14, 2026
  • Zoom (Virtual)
Meetup

Apache Iceberg™ Meetup Bay Area

  • Jan 21, 2026
  • Menlo Park (United States)