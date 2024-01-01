ClickHouse logo
ClickHouse Private Training for Nielsen

Date: January 8, 2026
Time: 2:00PM-5:00PM IST
Duration: 3 hours
Location: Nielsen Gurugram Office: WeWork Building 6 DLF Cyber City Road, DLF Phase-3, Tower-A, 9th Floor, Sector 24/D, Gurugram, Haryana 122002, India (map)
Cost: FREE
Format: Instructor-led training with hands-on labs

Real-time Analytics with ClickHouse Level 1 and Level 2

What you’ll learn in Level 1: In this hands-on training, you will learn how ClickHouse is blazing fast for analyzing massive datasets in real time, as well as tips and tricks for getting data in and starting a POC. After completing each module and passing the accompanying quizzes, you’ll become a ClickHouse Database Associate!

There will be both instructor-led training and hands-on labs. The material is presented in modules and will include:

  • Module 1: Introduction to ClickHouse
  • Module 2: Deep Dive into ClickHouse Architecture
  • Module 3: Inserting Data into ClickHouse

What you’ll learn in Level 2: In this hands-on training, you’ll gain the skills needed to solve real problems and build useful workflows with ClickHouse. After completing each module and passing the accompanying quizzes, you’ll become a ClickHouse Database Professional!

There will be both instructor-led training and hands-on labs. The material is presented in modules and will include:

  • Module 4: Modeling Data with ClickHouse
  • Module 5: Analyzing Data with ClickHouse
  • Module 6: Joining Data
  • Module 7: Deleting and Updating Data

Pre-requisites: ClickHouse Cloud account to access the labs

Hosted by

Rakesh Puttaswamy

Solution Architect

