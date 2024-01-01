ClickHouse Private Training for Nielsen

Date: January 8, 2026
Time: 2:00PM-5:00PM IST
Duration: 3 hours
Location: Nielsen Gurugram Office: WeWork Building 6 DLF Cyber City Road, DLF Phase-3, Tower-A, 9th Floor, Sector 24/D, Gurugram, Haryana 122002, India (map)
Cost: FREE
Format: Instructor-led training with hands-on labs
Real-time Analytics with ClickHouse Level 1 and Level 2
What you’ll learn in Level 1: In this hands-on training, you will learn how ClickHouse is blazing fast for analyzing massive datasets in real time, as well as tips and tricks for getting data in and starting a POC. After completing each module and passing the accompanying quizzes, you’ll become a ClickHouse Database Associate!
There will be both instructor-led training and hands-on labs. The material is presented in modules and will include:
- Module 1: Introduction to ClickHouse
- Module 2: Deep Dive into ClickHouse Architecture
- Module 3: Inserting Data into ClickHouse
What you’ll learn in Level 2: In this hands-on training, you’ll gain the skills needed to solve real problems and build useful workflows with ClickHouse. After completing each module and passing the accompanying quizzes, you’ll become a ClickHouse Database Professional!
There will be both instructor-led training and hands-on labs. The material is presented in modules and will include:
- Module 4: Modeling Data with ClickHouse
- Module 5: Analyzing Data with ClickHouse
- Module 6: Joining Data
- Module 7: Deleting and Updating Data
Pre-requisites: ClickHouse Cloud account to access the labs