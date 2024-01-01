ClickHouse Private Training with Millenium

Dates:

- Day 1: January 21, 2026

- Day 2: January 22, 2026

- Day 3: January 27, 2026

Time: 8:00AM EST

Duration: 4 hours

Location: Zoom (Virtual)

Cost: FREE

Format: Instructor-led training with hands-on labs



What you’ll learn: This hands-on training is the fastest way to ramp up on ClickHouse. Topics range from introductory content to a deep dive on interacting with and understanding your data.

By the end of this session: You will have the knowledge necessary to build and optimize a production-level ClickHouse application, including the ability to model tables effectively, insert data, write efficient queries, and optimize queries using the various features of ClickHouse - including materialized views, projections, and secondary indexes. You will also be prepared for the ClickHouse Certified Engineer exam.

There will be both instructor-led training and hands-on labs. The material is presented in modules and will include:

Module 1: Introduction to ClickHouse

Module 2: Deep Dive into ClickHouse Architecture

Module 3: Inserting Data into ClickHouse

Module 4: Modeling Data with ClickHouse

Module 5: Analyzing Data with ClickHouse

Module 6: Joining Data

Module 7: Deleting and Updating Data

Module 8: Query Acceleration Techniques

Module 9: Sharding and Replication

Module 10: Managing Data in ClickHouse

Prerequisites:

ClickHouse Cloud account to access the course slides and labs Familiarity with SQL You will also need to spin up a Clickhouse Cloud Service. If you have already used up your free trial, please contact us at least one day before the training.

Register your interest. Seats are limited!