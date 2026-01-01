ClickHouse Private Training at Expedia

Date: February 23, 2026

Time: 8:00AM PST

Duration: 7 hours (lunch break included)

Location: Virtual (Zoom) or in-person (address below)

Expedia HQ

1111 Expedia Group Way West

Seattle, WA 98119

Cost: FREE

Format: Instructor-led training with hands-on labs



What you’ll learn: In this hands-on training, learners will understand how to customize their ClickStack deployment to make the most out of it. You'll learn about ClickHouse internals and how to customize primary keys, partitions, and schema. You'll also learn how to do schema on read and write with ClickHouse and how to use advanced techniques, such as materialized views and skipping indexes, to improve query performance. Finally, you'll learn how to set up alerts.

By the end of this session you'll be able to:

Define custom Primary Keys

Define custom Partitions

Customize ClickStack Schema

Use Maps and JSON datatypes

Materialize columns out of Maps and Jsons

Define a TTL

Customize column codecs

Set up materialized views for enrichment

Set up materialized views for roll-ups

Optimize queries with skipping indexes

Set up alerts

You will also become a ClickHouse Observability Professional after passing the quiz at the end of the training.

There will be both instructor-led training and hands-on labs. The material is presented in modules and will include:

Module 4: ClickHouse Architecture

Module 5: Schema Design

Module 6: Query Acceleration Techniques

Module 7: Alerting



Pre-requisites:

Observability with ClickStack: Level 1

ClickHouse Cloud account to access the labs

Familiarity with terminals and containers is helpful.

Docker or equivalent

Have permission to bind Docker to localhost on ports 8000, 8001, 8080, 4317, 4318

Audience: DevOps, SREs, and backend engineers

Know before You Go: