ClickHouse Private Training for Decagon

Date: September 16, 2025

Time: 1:00 PM - 4:00 PM PT

Duration: 3 hours

Format: Virtual instructor-led training with hands-on-labs

You’ve heard about the power and performance of ClickHouse. Maybe you’ve even tried it yourself. In this private, instructor-led training event, you will learn how ClickHouse is blazing fast for analyzing massive datasets in real time, as well as tips and tricks for getting data in and starting a POC.

Topics covered in this training include:

  • Intro to ClickHouse
  • Deep dive into the ClickHouse Architecture
  • Inserting Data

New to ClickHouse? ClickHouse is a fast, open-source, column-oriented database management system that is designed for real-time analytics of large volumes of data. Popular use cases include:

Hosted by

Rich Raposa

Rich Raposa

Director of ClickHouse Global Learning

