ClickHouse logo
Sign in

ClickHouse Private Training for Cochlear

Date: January 28, 2026
Time: TBD
Duration: TBD
Location: Virtual (Zoom) or in-person
    Cochlear Malaysia Sdn Bhd
    Suite 33-1, Level 33,
    UOA Corporate Tower,
    Avenue 10, The Vertical, Bangsar South,
    No 8, Jalan Kerinchi,
    59200Kuala Lumpur, Wilayah Persekutuan
Cost: FREE
Format: Instructor-led training with hands-on labs

You’ve heard about the power and performance of ClickHouse. Maybe you’ve even tried it yourself. In this private, instructor-led training event for Visa, you will learn how ClickHouse is blazing fast for analyzing massive datasets in real time, as well as tips and tricks for getting the most performance out of your ClickHouse applications.

Topics covered in this training include:

  • Intro to ClickHouse
  • ClickHouse Architecture
  • Optimizing Table Schemas
  • ClickHouse Materialized Views
  • Deleting and Updating Data in ClickHouse
  • Improving Query Performance with Projections and Skipping Indexes

New to ClickHouse? ClickHouse is a fast, open-source, column-oriented database management system that is designed for real-time analytics of large volumes of data. Popular use cases include:

Hosted by

Rich Raposa

Director, Global Learning

Loading form...

Upcoming events

Free Training

Preparing for the ClickHouse Certified Developer Exam

  • Jan 8, 2026
  • Zoom (Virtual)
Meetup

ClickHouse Gurgaon/Delhi Meetup

  • Jan 10, 2026
  • Gurgaon (India)
Live Training

Real-time Analytics with ClickHouse: Level 1

  • Jan 14, 2026
  • Zoom (Virtual)