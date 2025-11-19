🎉 Join us for House Party, the SQL with the Chainsmokers ->->
ClickHouse Private Training with Cisco

Date: January 21, 2026
Time: 9:00AM-5:00PM PST
Duration: 8 hours
Location: TBD
Cost: FREE
Format: Instructor-led training with hands-on labs

What you’ll learn: This hands-on training is the fastest way to ramp up on ClickHouse. Topics range from introductory content to a deep dive on interacting with and understanding your data.

By the end of this session: You will have the knowledge necessary to build and optimize a production-level ClickHouse application, including the ability to model tables effectively, insert data, write efficient queries, and optimize queries using the various features of ClickHouse - including materialized views, projections, and secondary indexes. You will also be prepared for the ClickHouse Certified Engineer exam.

There will be both instructor-led training and hands-on labs. The material is presented in modules and will include:

Module 1: Introduction to ClickHouse
Module 2: Deep Dive into ClickHouse Architecture
Module 3: Inserting Data into ClickHouse
Module 4: Modeling Data with ClickHouse
Module 5: Analyzing Data with ClickHouse
Module 6: Joining Data
Module 7: Deleting and Updating Data
Module 8: Query Acceleration Techniques
Module 9: Sharding and Replication
Module 10: Managing Data in ClickHouse

Prerequisites:

  • ClickHouse Cloud account to access the course slides and labs
  • Familiarity with SQL
  • You will also need to spin up a Clickhouse Cloud Service. If you have already used up your free trial, please contact us at least one day before the training.

Hosted by

Rich Raposa

Rich Raposa

Director, Global Learning

